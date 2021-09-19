Emmys: The Official Run of Show

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday, returning to an in-person show after last year’s largely virtual, audience-free celebration. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the Television Academy honors, which air on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET., from the outdoor L.A. Live event deck in downtown Los Angeles, with a limited number of nominees in attendance and red carpet arrivals. Amid the ongoing pandemic, attendees are required to be vaccinated and show a negative COVID test upon arrival, and plus-one invites have been limited.

Below is the order in which the 73rd Emmy Awards will be presented:

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Writing for a drama series

Directing for a drama series

Supporting actress in a drama series

Supporting actor in a drama series

Writing for a variety series

Variety talk series

Variety sketch series

Writing for a comedy series

Directing for a comedy series

Lead actress in a comedy series

Lead actor in a comedy series

Competition program

Governors Award

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lead actress in a drama series

Lead actor in a drama series

Variety special (live)

Variety special (pre-recorded)

Comedy Series

Drama series

Limited or anthology series