Emmys: The Official Run of Show

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday, returning to an in-person show after last year’s largely virtual, audience-free celebration. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the Television Academy honors, which air on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET., from the outdoor L.A. Live event deck in downtown Los Angeles, with a limited number of nominees in attendance and red carpet arrivals. Amid the ongoing pandemic, attendees are required to be vaccinated and show a negative COVID test upon arrival, and plus-one invites have been limited.
Below is the order in which the 73rd Emmy Awards will be presented:
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Writing for a drama series
Directing for a drama series
Supporting actress in a drama series
Supporting actor in a drama series
Writing for a variety series
Variety talk series
Variety sketch series
Writing for a comedy series
Directing for a comedy series
Lead actress in a comedy series
Lead actor in a comedy series
Competition program
Governors Award
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Lead actress in a drama series
Lead actor in a drama series
Variety special (live)
Variety special (pre-recorded)
Comedy Series
Drama series
Limited or anthology series
