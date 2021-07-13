Emmys 2021: Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and More Historic Nominees

When the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and several others were among the nominees making history.

Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose is the first time a trans woman has ever been nominated in the leading actress category while Rosie Perez is now only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting comedy actress category for her role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

Among other history-making nods, Bowen Yang became the first Chinese-American man to be nominated for the supporting actor category; Kristen Anderson Lopez is closer to achieving EGOT status and the Disney+ special Hamilton has overtaken the current record for the number of acting nominations from program nominated in the limited series/TV movie categories.

A few surprises were also in store with some of the nominations including Courteney Cox achieving an Emmy nom for the HBO Max Friends: The Reunion special after never receiving a nom during its’ original decade-long run; Stacey Abrams returned to the awards race for a voiceover role, and Phylicia Rashad received a nom that arrived amid her controversial comments about Bill Cosby’s prison release.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter rounds up notable historical nominations and interesting facts.

Mj Rodriguez Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the FX drama Pose is the first time a trans woman has ever been nominated in the leading actress category. The nomination also marks the third time a trans actress has been nominated in an acting category overall, after Laverne Cox in 2014 for guest drama actress for Orange Is the New Black and Rain Valdez in 2020 for short-form comedy or drama actress for Razor Tongue. Should Rodriguez win, she would be the first transgender person to take home an acting Emmy.

Rosie Perez

Nominated for her role as Megan Briscoe in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Rosie Perez has become only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting comedy actress category. Previously, Liz Torres was nominated in both 1994 and 1995 for The John Larroquette Show while Sofia Vergara was nominated three years in a row between 2010 and 2013 for Modern Family.

Courteney Cox

Though Courteney Cox starred on the hit sitcom Friends for 10 seasons, Cox received her first nomination for the series for her work as an executive producer of the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion. The special received nom for best variety special (pre-recorded. Cox was the only cast member to have never received a nomination for her work on the series. During the NBC sitcom’s run, Jennifer Anniston received five nominations and Kudrow received six noms. Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc was nominated three times in the lead comedy actor category; Matthew Perry secured a lead comedy actor nomination in 2002; and David Schwimmer received a supporting comedy actor nom in 1995. In total, the series received 62 Emmy nominations throughout its decade-long run.

Lovecraft Country HBO Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett have both been nominated for best leading actor and actress, respectively, in a drama series. Their nominations mark a historical moment as this year’s Emmys as the first time that a Black lead actor and a Black lead actress from the same drama series have been nominated in the same year.

The Walt Disney Company Earning 146 nominations combined across ABC, Disney+, Freeform, FX Networks, Hulu and National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company has topped its previous Emmy record of 145 in 2020. Disney+ nearly quadrupled its year-over-year nominations, going from 19 in its debut outing to 71 for 2021.

Sterling K. Brown and Billy Porter

Both This is Us star Sterling K. Brown and Pose star Billy Porter received noms in the lead drama actor category. Porter previously won the Emmy in 2019, with Brown also securing the drama actor win in 2017. Should either of them win in the category, they would be recognized as the second Black actors to do so after Bill Cosby won in 1968 for the series, I Spy.

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams joins the myriad of television stars nominated in this year’s Emmys race after receiving a nom for outstanding character voice-over performance for playing herself in the animated Black-ish: Election Special (Part 2). In the special episode, Abrams counsels Dre (voiced by Anthony Anderson) about running for Congress. The nomination is not the first time Abrams has joined the awards race. Her Amazon Prime Video documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy, which she produced, was predicted to be an Oscars contender and among the high-profile omissions from the 2021 Oscar nominations.

Hamilton

The popular Broadway show has made history with its release on Disney+ becoming the second most nominated title in the limited or anthology series or movie category. In 2021, Hamilton scored a total of seven nominations, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. for lead actor; Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos for supporting actor; and Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo for supporting actress. Groff, Goldsberry, Ramos and Soo are also among this year’s first-time performer nominees. If Goldsberry, specifically, wins, she will also now be just a Tony award away from an EGOT. Hamilton is now second only to Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, which scored a total of eight acting nominations in 2019. The Normal Heart, which was previously set in a three-way tie for the second-most nominated limited series is now third alongside The Glass Menagerie and And the Band Played On for a total of six. Both the 1977 Roots and Rich Man, Poor Man limited series received 13 acting nominations total, but several nominations for both were outside the limited series categories.

RuPaul and RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul has earned two nominations for RuPaul’s Drag Race in the competition program and host for a reality program or competition categories. If he wins both, he will tie Donald A. Morgan as the Emmy’s most awarded Black performer.

Reality or Competition Hosts

Alongside RuPaul, the entire nominee list in the reality or competition host category is also historically notable for this year’s Emmys. All five individuals up for the award at the 2021 ceremony are people of color. The nominees include the Drag Race host, both Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and Tan France, Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer, Shark Tank‘s Daymond John and Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi.