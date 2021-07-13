Emmys 2021: Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and More Historic Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
When the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and several others were among the nominees making history.
Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose is the first time a trans woman has ever been nominated in the leading actress category while Rosie Perez is now only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting comedy actress category for her role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.
Among other history-making nods, Bowen Yang became the first Chinese-American man to be nominated for the supporting actor category; Kristen Anderson Lopez is closer to achieving EGOT status and the Disney+ special Hamilton has overtaken the current record for the number of acting nominations from program nominated in the limited series/TV movie categories.
A few surprises were also in store with some of the nominations including Courteney Cox achieving an Emmy nom for the HBO Max Friends: The Reunion special after never receiving a nom during its’ original decade-long run; Stacey Abrams returned to the awards race for a voiceover role, and Phylicia Rashad received a nom that arrived amid her controversial comments about Bill Cosby’s prison release.
The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host.
Below, The Hollywood Reporter rounds up notable historical nominations and interesting facts.
Mj Rodriguez
Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the FX drama Pose is the first time a trans woman has ever been nominated in the leading actress category. The nomination also marks the third time a trans actress has been nominated in an acting category overall, after Laverne Cox in 2014 for guest drama actress for Orange Is the New Black and Rain Valdez in 2020 for short-form comedy or drama actress for Razor Tongue. Should Rodriguez win, she would be the first transgender person to take home an acting Emmy.
Nominated for her role as Megan Briscoe in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Rosie Perez has become only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting comedy actress category. Previously, Liz Torres was nominated in both 1994 and 1995 for The John Larroquette Show while Sofia Vergara was nominated three years in a row between 2010 and 2013 for Modern Family.
Lovecraft Country
HBO Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett have both been nominated for best leading actor and actress, respectively, in a drama series. Their nominations mark a historical moment as this year’s Emmys as the first time that a Black lead actor and a Black lead actress from the same drama series have been nominated in the same year.
The Walt Disney Company
Earning 146 nominations combined across ABC, Disney+, Freeform, FX Networks, Hulu and National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company has topped its previous Emmy record of 145 in 2020. Disney+ nearly quadrupled its year-over-year nominations, going from 19 in its debut outing to 71 for 2021.
The popular Broadway show has made history with its release on Disney+ becoming the second most nominated title in the limited or anthology series or movie category. In 2021, Hamilton scored a total of seven nominations, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. for lead actor; Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos for supporting actor; and Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo for supporting actress. Groff, Goldsberry, Ramos and Soo are also among this year’s first-time performer nominees. If Goldsberry, specifically, wins, she will also now be just a Tony award away from an EGOT.
Hamilton is now second only to Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, which scored a total of eight acting nominations in 2019. The Normal Heart, which was previously set in a three-way tie for the second-most nominated limited series is now third alongside The Glass Menagerie and And the Band Played On for a total of six. Both the 1977 Roots and Rich Man, Poor Man limited series received 13 acting nominations total, but several nominations for both were outside the limited series categories.
Alongside RuPaul, the entire nominee list in the reality or competition host category is also historically notable for this year’s Emmys. All five individuals up for the award at the 2021 ceremony are people of color. The nominees include the Drag Race host, both Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and Tan France, Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer, Shark Tank‘s Daymond John and Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi.
Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad received a nomination for her role as Carol “Mama C” Clarke on NBC’s This is Us. The nomination — which marks her third consecutive nom for the role — is surprising given it arrived amid Rashad’s controversial comments surrounding Bill Cosby’s prison release. Rashad, who secured her first two noms in 1985 and 1986 for her lead role on The Cosby Show, recently received backlash after seeming to celebrate Cosby’s shocking release from prison. Rashad has also defended Cosby in the past, labeling some of the claims against him as “orchestrated” and a “destruction of a legacy.” Following the widespread backlash to her statement, Rashad issued a new statement in which she reiterated that she fully supported sexual assault survivors coming forward.
Bowen Yang
Yang, with one previous nomination for outstanding writing for a variety series under his belt, made history on several fronts. Not only is he the first featured player on Saturday Night Live to be nominated for an Emmy, but has become the first Chinese-American man nominated for the supporting actor category.
Ted Lasso
While the Apple TV+ comedy didn’t beat out 30 Rocks’ record for the single highest number of nominations in a single year for a comedy, it did set another record. With its 20 nominations, Ted Lasso has become the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, overtaking Glee’s previous record of 19.
Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez
After songwriting duo Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez received two nominations for WandaVision‘s main title theme music and the song “Agatha All Along,” Anderson Lopez is closer to achieving EGOT status. Should she win for the Disney/Marvel series, Anderson Lopez will be one Tony away from joining husband Robert with EGOT status. Robert Anderson previously won Daytime Emmys for Wonder Pets and Tony awards for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon. The songwriting duo also won Academy Awards for the songs “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen and “Remember Me” from Pixar’s Coco.
A previous version of this story misidentified the most nominated show in the limited or anthology series or movie as Hamilton. It is actually When They See Us, which received eight nominations across acting categories in 2019.
