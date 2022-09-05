Creative Arts Emmys: Lee Yoo-mi Makes History With Best Drama Guest Actress Win

Lee Yoo-mi has won the 2022 Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in Netflix’s Squid Game. She is the first Korean actress to take home the prize in this category.

“Thank you so much for this huge honor,” Lee said, via a translator, when accepting the award. “I want to give my thanks to the TV academy, especially a big thanks to my Netflix team as well.”

The actress then added in English: “I’m so very happy, thank you!”

The other nominees in the category include Euphoria’s Martha Kelly, The Morning Show’s Marcia Gay Harden and Succession’s Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter (who was also nominated for her guest role in Ted Lasso).

Squid Game made history this year as the first non-English language series to earn a best drama series nomination. It also received noms for best actor (Lee Jung-jae), best supporting actor (Park Hae-soo and Oh Young-soo) and best supporting actress (Jung Ho-yeon)

The outstanding guest actor in a comedy series will be announced later in the ceremony. The nominees are Euphoria’s Colman Domingo, Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey, and Succession’s Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgard.

HBO’s Succession dominated the drama guest acting nominations, earning seven noms across the two categories.