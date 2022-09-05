×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Creative Arts Emmys: Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane Win for Guest Acting in a Comedy Series

It is the fourth Emmy for Metcalf, who won this year for her role in HBO Max's 'Hacks,' and the first for Lane, who won for his role in Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Hacks and Only Murders In The
Hacks and Only Murders In The Building Courtesy of Karen Ballard/HBO Max; Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Laurie Metcalf has won the 2022 Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her role in HBO Max’s Hacks, while Nathan Lane has won for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Metcalf played Weed, the tour manager for Jean Smart’s standup comic Deborah Vance, in the second season of the HBO Max’s comedy series. In the first season of the Hulu comedy, Lane played Teddy Dimas, who sponsors the eponymous podcast hosted by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s characters.

This marks Metcalf’s fourth Emmy win, having won best supporting actress in a comedy series three years in row for Roseanne (1993, 1994 and 1995). She has received eight additional Emmy nominations throughout her career.

Lane, who has been nominated in this category seven times, earned his first Emmy.

The other nominees in the comedy guest actress category include Hacks’ Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris and Kaitlin Olson; Only Murders in the Building’s Jane Lynch; and Ted Lasso‘s Harriet Walter (who was also nominated for her guest role in Succession).

The other nominees in the comedy guest actor category include Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Bill Hader, Hacks’ Christopher McDonald, SNL’s Jerrod Carmichael and Ted Lasso’s James Lance and Sam Richardson.

HBO Max’s Hacks led the comedy guest acting nominations, earning five noms across the two categories.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad