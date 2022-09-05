Creative Arts Emmys: Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane Win for Guest Acting in a Comedy Series

Hacks and Only Murders In The Building

Laurie Metcalf has won the 2022 Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her role in HBO Max’s Hacks, while Nathan Lane has won for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Metcalf played Weed, the tour manager for Jean Smart’s standup comic Deborah Vance, in the second season of the HBO Max’s comedy series. In the first season of the Hulu comedy, Lane played Teddy Dimas, who sponsors the eponymous podcast hosted by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s characters.

This marks Metcalf’s fourth Emmy win, having won best supporting actress in a comedy series three years in row for Roseanne (1993, 1994 and 1995). She has received eight additional Emmy nominations throughout her career.

Lane, who has been nominated in this category seven times, earned his first Emmy.

The other nominees in the comedy guest actress category include Hacks’ Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris and Kaitlin Olson; Only Murders in the Building’s Jane Lynch; and Ted Lasso‘s Harriet Walter (who was also nominated for her guest role in Succession).

The other nominees in the comedy guest actor category include Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Bill Hader, Hacks’ Christopher McDonald, SNL’s Jerrod Carmichael and Ted Lasso’s James Lance and Sam Richardson.

HBO Max’s Hacks led the comedy guest acting nominations, earning five noms across the two categories.