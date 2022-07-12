Emmy Nominations: HBO Tops Netflix as Warner Bros. Discovery Leads All Conglomerates

Last year, the TV Academy grouped all Emmy nominations by corporate parent. This year, in a sign of the rapidly evolving media landscape, the awards branch declined to break out individual tallies by platform altogether.

Despite the change in record-keeping, a familiar narrative emerged after The Hollywood Reporter did the math: HBO topped Netflix yet again. Only unlike this year, the premium cable network didn’t need the nominations from HBO Max to do so. HBO proper earned 108 total nominations, edging Netflix’s 105. Combined with the streaming platform — which like the cabler is overseen by Casey Bloys — HBO/HBO Max tallied a leading 140 Emmy nominations to lead all conglomerates.

“We are incredibly proud of all our Emmy nominees,” said Bloys, content chief at HBO and HBO Max. “This is a testament to the amazing talent in front of and behind the camera as well as our gifted programming teams. Their commitment to creative excellence continues to break through to audiences in a meaningful way.”

Speaking of corporate parents, the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery led the pack with 155 total nominations. That tally includes noms for HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS, CNN, Discovery and its streamer, among others. Disney, which led the corporate tallies last year with 146, came in second with 141 (including ABC, Hulu, FX, Nat Geo, etc.), followed by Paramount Global (75 for CBS, Paramount+, Comedy Central, VH1, etc.) and NBCUniversal (NBC, Peacock, etc.).

In terms of the overall count, Hulu came in third with 58, followed by Apple TV+ with 51, followed by Disney+ (34) and Amazon (30).

The TV Academy’s decision to not calculate awards by platform this year (as confirmed by a rep for the org) comes as consolidation continues to play a major role in the overall media landscape. Recent deals include Discovery’s Warner Bros. acquisition as well as Amazon’s MGM deal. The move started before the pandemic when Disney acquired Fox’s massive library, including a controlling stake in Hulu.

Overall, Netflix had a larger number of programs to score Emmy nominations (35) compared with HBO (18) and HBO Max (six) combined. HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession led all programs with 25, with a tie for second with Apple’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus (20 each), with HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building tied for third (with 17 each) and HBO’s Euphoria coming in fourth (16). Netflix’s most-nominated program was the history-making Squid Game (14), followed by Ozark and Stranger Things (13 apiece).

A full list of nominations by platform and by program follow.

Nominations by platform (as submitted)

HBO/HBO Max 140

Netflix 105

Hulu 58

Apple TV+ 51

Disney+ 34

Amazon 30

CBS 29

NBC 28

ABC 23

FX 23

Showtime 17

Paramount+ 11

VH1 10

YouTube 8

Bravo 8

AMC 7

Fox 6

CNN 5

Comedy Central 5

Starz 4

Peacock 3

Roku 3

Adult Swim 2

BBC America 2

BET+ 2

Discovery Channel 2

Discovery+ 2

National Geographic 2

PBS 2

Sundance 2

TBS 2

Freeform 1

History 1

MTV 1

Magnolia Network 1

TNT 1

Source: THR research

Nominations by program (five or more)

Succession 25

Ted Lasso 20

The White Lotus 20

Hacks 17

Only Murders In The Building 17

Euphoria 16

Barry 14

Dopesick 14

Severance 14

Squid Game 14

Ozark 13

Stranger Things 13

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 12

Pam & Tommy 10

Saturday Night Live 9

Moon Knight 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race 8

Abbott Elementary 7

Better Call Saul 7

Station Eleven 7

What We Do In The Shadows 7

Yellowjackets 7

The Dropout 6

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls 6

Loki 6

Lucy And Desi 6

Queer Eye 6

Adele: One Night Only 5

The Beatles: Get Back 5

A Black Lady Sketch Show 5

George Carlin’s American Dream 5

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards 5

Impeachment: American Crime Story 5

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 5

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 5

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 5

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy 5

The Tinder Swindler 5

Top Chef 5

Source: TV Academy

The Emmy Awards will air live across the nation at 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on Sept. 12 on NBC. The show also will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

Follow along with the latest Emmy news, analysis, features and more at The Hollywood Reporter’s awards hub.