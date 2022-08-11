‘Arcane,’ ‘Annie Live!’ Among Juried Winners for 2022 Emmys

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 Emmy Awards has revealed winners in a number of juried categories, including animation, costume, hairstyling, makeup and motion design.
Netflix’s Arcane scored three wins in the animation category, while NBC musical Annie Live! won for outstanding hairstyling for a variety, nonfiction or reality program. Apple TV+’s Home After Dark won the award for outstanding motion design.
The juried awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards that are taking place this year on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The entrants for the categories are screened by a panel of respective peers in the categories. One, more than one or none could be awarded an Emmy, and for this reason, winners are picked by a one-step evaluation and voting procedure, followed by a thorough review of the project.
See below for the juried winners:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Arcane • “The Boy Savior” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist
Arcane • “Happy Progress Day!” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Julien Georgel, Art Direction
Arcane • “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer
The Boys Presents: Diabolical • “Boyd In 3D” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist
The House • Netflix • Nexus Studios for Netflix
Kecy Salangad, Animator
Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer
Diego Montoya, Costume Designer
Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer
Marco Marco, Costume Designer
Patryq Howell, Costume Designer
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist
Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Legendary • “Whorror House” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist
Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist
Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist
Glen Alen, Makeup Artist
We’re Here • “Kona, Hawaii” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Jeremy Damion Austin, Makeup Artist
Martin De Luna Jr., Makeup Artist
Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Motion Design
Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director
Brad Colwell, Creative Director
Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director
Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director
