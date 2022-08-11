‘Arcane,’ ‘Annie Live!’ Among Juried Winners for 2022 Emmys

The 2022 Emmy Awards has revealed winners in a number of juried categories, including animation, costume, hairstyling, makeup and motion design.

Netflix’s Arcane scored three wins in the animation category, while NBC musical Annie Live! won for outstanding hairstyling for a variety, nonfiction or reality program. Apple TV+’s Home After Dark won the award for outstanding motion design.

The juried awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards that are taking place this year on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The entrants for the categories are screened by a panel of respective peers in the categories. One, more than one or none could be awarded an Emmy, and for this reason, winners are picked by a one-step evaluation and voting procedure, followed by a thorough review of the project.

See below for the juried winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Arcane • “The Boy Savior” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

Arcane • “Happy Progress Day!” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Julien Georgel, Art Direction

Arcane • “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • “Boyd In 3D” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist

The House • Netflix • Nexus Studios for Netflix

Kecy Salangad, Animator

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer

Diego Montoya, Costume Designer

Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer

Marco Marco, Costume Designer

Patryq Howell, Costume Designer

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist

Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Legendary • “Whorror House” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

Glen Alen, Makeup Artist

We’re Here • “Kona, Hawaii” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Jeremy Damion Austin, Makeup Artist

Martin De Luna Jr., Makeup Artist

Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Motion Design

Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director

Brad Colwell, Creative Director

Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director

Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director