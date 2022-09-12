Emmys: The Official Run of Show

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Monday from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where host Kenan Thompson will honor the best in television. Viewers can tune in to the show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Below is the order in which the Emmy Awards will be presented:

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Supporting actor in a drama series

Supporting actress in a drama series

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Variety sketch series

Variety talk series

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Competition program

Governors award

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Writing for a variety special

Lead actor in a comedy series

Writing for a comedy series

Directing for a drama series

Lead actress in a drama series

Lead actress in a comedy series

Directing for a comedy series

Writing for a drama series

Lead actor in a drama series

Limited or anthology series

Comedy series

Drama series