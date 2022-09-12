Emmys: The Official Run of Show

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Monday from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where host Kenan Thompson will honor the best in television. Viewers can tune in to the show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.
Below is the order in which the Emmy Awards will be presented:
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Supporting actor in a drama series
Supporting actress in a drama series
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Variety sketch series
Variety talk series
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Competition program
Governors award
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Writing for a variety special
Lead actor in a comedy series
Writing for a comedy series
Directing for a drama series
Lead actress in a drama series
Lead actress in a comedy series
Directing for a comedy series
Writing for a drama series
Lead actor in a drama series
Limited or anthology series
Comedy series
Drama series
