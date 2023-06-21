Laughing All the Way to the Emmys in the Comedy Guest Actor Race

Steve Martin and Martin Short Will Heath/NBC

Thirty-six years after co-hosting SNL (with Chevy Chase), the longtime pals and Only Murders in the Building stars reteamed, roasting each other during a joint monologue and sending up their long-ago Father of the Bride collaborations.

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Pedro Pascal Will Heath/NBC

This Chilean breakout’s star turn on The Last of Us led to his first time hosting SNL, during which he spoke a little Spanish, played a Latina mother whose son brings home his girlfriend for the first time and adapted another video game into a TV show: Mario Kart.

Oliver Platt, The Bear (FX)

Oliver Platt Matt Dinerstein/FX

The actor, nominated for The West Wing in 2001, Huff in 2005 and 2006 and Nip/Tuck in 2008, could pick up nom number five for his turn on this acclaimed show as Cicero, aka Uncle Jimmy, who loaned a lot of money that Carmy’s now on the hook for.

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Dave Chappelle Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

The controversial comedian hosted SNL after the 2022 midterm elections and delivered a divisive monologue. He also hosted right after the ’16 and ’20 elections and won this category’s Emmy for each. Voters don’t seem to mind the noise around him.

Leslie Odom Jr. Courtesy of Gilles Mingasson/ABC

For his turn on the hit’s second season as the deliciously villainous Draemond Winding, a former Abbott student who runs a charter school company and argues that Abbott is failing its kids, Odom could be Emmy-nominated for the fourth year in a row.

Brad Pitt, Dave (FXX)

Brad Pitt Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The A-lister, a fan of Dave Burd’s show, cameoed in its season three finale, his first appearance on a scripted comedy since doing Friends 22 years ago. He could land his third nom in this category, after being up for Friends in 2002 and SNL in 2020.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.