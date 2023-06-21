×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Laughing All the Way to the Emmys in the Comedy Guest Actor Race

THR’s awards expert highlights six top contenders in the category.

Comedy Guest Actor
Comedy Guest Actor

Steve Martin/Martin Short, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Steve Martin and Martin Short
Steve Martin and Martin Short Will Heath/NBC

Thirty-six years after co-hosting SNL (with Chevy Chase), the longtime pals and Only Murders in the Building stars reteamed, roasting each other during a joint monologue and sending up their long-ago Father of the Bride collaborations.

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Will Heath/NBC

This Chilean breakout’s star turn on The Last of Us led to his first time hosting SNL, during which he spoke a little Spanish, played a Latina mother whose son brings home his girlfriend for the first time and adapted another video game into a TV show: Mario Kart.

Related Stories

Ego Nwodim
TV

Ego Nwodim on Her Favorite 'SNL' Characters: "I Like Playing People Who Are Strong and Wrong"

From left: Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Steve Martin and Martin Short in SNL’s “The Holiday Train” sketch.
TV

An 'SNL' Legacy Lives On With the Memory of Production Designer Eugene Lee

Oliver Platt, The Bear (FX)

Oliver Platt
Oliver Platt Matt Dinerstein/FX

The actor, nominated for The West Wing in 2001, Huff in 2005 and 2006 and Nip/Tuck in 2008, could pick up nom number five for his turn on this acclaimed show as Cicero, aka Uncle Jimmy, who loaned a lot of money that Carmy’s now on the hook for.

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

The controversial comedian hosted SNL after the 2022 midterm elections and delivered a divisive monologue. He also hosted right after the ’16 and ’20 elections and won this category’s Emmy for each. Voters don’t seem to mind the noise around him.

Leslie Odom Jr., Abbott Elementary (ABC)

LESLIE ODOM JR.
Leslie Odom Jr. Courtesy of Gilles Mingasson/ABC

For his turn on the hit’s second season as the deliciously villainous Draemond Winding, a former Abbott student who runs a charter school company and argues that Abbott is failing its kids, Odom could be Emmy-nominated for the fourth year in a row.

Brad Pitt, Dave (FXX)

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The A-lister, a fan of Dave Burd’s show, cameoed in its season three finale, his first appearance on a scripted comedy since doing Friends 22 years ago. He could land his third nom in this category, after being up for Friends in 2002 and SNL in 2020.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad