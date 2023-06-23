Emmys: THR’s TV Critics Reveal Their Nominations Picks

From left: Ken Marino on 'Party Down,' Mo Amer on 'Mo,' Jenna Ortega on 'Wednesday,' Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on 'Dead to Me,' Harrison Ford on 'Shrinking.'

Comedy

BEST SERIES

Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs, heartbreaking one week and hilarious the next and always infused with its distinctive Indigenous voice, premiered its second season in August; it feels like the FX/Hulu comedy has been a little forgotten. The same is true of the fourth and final season of FX/Hulu’s Atlanta, which returned to its home turf after a European sojourn, poking fun at Tyler Perry, A Goofy Movie and D’Angelo. Figure HBO/Max’s Barry and ABC’s Abbott Elementary are safe and worthy nominees, leaving space for less obvious dark horses like Netflix’s Mo, FXX’s Dave and Nathan Fielder’s HBO/Max series The Rehearsal, oddly categorized here. — D.F.

BEST ACTOR

With the usual caveat about Barry maybe being more drama than comedy, Bill Hader deserves his flowers for his gripping work this season. Ditto FX/Hulu’s The Bear and Jeremy Allen White. Less certain for a nom but no less deserving are Mo Amer for Mo, Delroy Lindo for Hulu’s UnPrisoned and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Reservation Dogs. And because no awards season is complete without an out-of-nowhere dark horse, I’d be tickled to see Nathan Fielder show up for his uncategorizable The Rehearsal. — A.H.

BEST ACTRESS

Even without the emotional backstory tied to her MS diagnosis, Christina Applegate’s final season on Netflix’s Dead to Me was spectacular, matched by co-star Linda Cardellini. Be sure to make room for Jenna Ortega on Netflix’s Wednesday and Natasha Lyonne on Peacock’s Poker Face, two star turns without which their shows are unimaginable. If we assume Quinta Brunson, funnier and more grounded as a rom-com lead in the second season of Abbott Elementary, is a deserving lock, that leaves one slot for Elle Fanning on Hulu’s The Great, Devery Jacobs on Reservation Dogs or Bridget Everett on HBO/Max’s Somebody Somewhere. I go with Jacobs, who also co-wrote her best episode. — D.F.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Man, I do not envy the voters tasked with picking this absolutely stacked category. Today, I might go with Anthony Carrigan of Barry, Ken Marino of Starz’s Party Down, Abbott Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams, Somebody Somewhere‘s Jeff Hiller, Harrison Ford from Apple TV+’s Shrinking and Harvey Guillén from FX/Hulu’s What We Do in the Shadows; tomorrow, I could just as easily go with The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach or Phil Dunster from Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso or Josh Segarra from HBO/Max’s The Other Two or James Marsden from Freevee’s Jury Duty or, or … — A.H.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

The problem is that Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso could fill this category, leaving no room for way-under-the-radar options like Jessica Williams and Lukita Maxwell from Shrinking or Djouliet Amara from Apple TV+’s The Big Door Prize or Sian Clifford, who nails every line reading on Netflix’s Unstable. Mostly, viewers need to remember Ayo Edebiri from The Bear and Sarah Goldberg from Barry, basically two lead actors integral to their shows’ success. — D.F.

Drama

From left: Meghann Fahy on The White Lotus; Sophie Nélisse on Yellowjackets; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Alexander Skarsgard, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen on Succession (center top); Bob Odenkirk on Better Call Saul (center bottom); Pedro Pascal on The Last of Us. Courtesy of HBO (3); Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television; Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

BEST SERIES

I expect I’ll be cheering in a few months when perennial favorite HBO/Max Succession wins yet again for its superb final season — though not without some regret, since it’ll probably mean the last season of AMC’s Better Call Saul followed all the others in scoring a nomination without a win. As far as fresh blood, I’d love to see Disney+’s Andor and HBO/Max’s The Last of Us in the mix, and in a just world, Freevee’s High School would squeeze in, too. — A.H.

BEST ACTOR

It’s going to be a travesty if Bob Odenkirk ends his tenure as Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill without an Emmy (to say nothing of Better Call Saul doing the same), but after the final season of HBO/Max’s Succession, it’s going to be nearly as bad if Kieran Culkin never wins one (Jeremy Strong is fine with a nom and Brian Cox, only in five episodes, is miscategorized here). From there, leave room for Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Jeff Bridges (FX/Hulu’s The Old Man) and Diego Luna (Andor) anchoring genre shows that wouldn’t work without them. — D.F.

BEST ACTRESS

This will be Sarah Snook’s first year competing as lead (not supporting) actress for Succession, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s also her first year taking home the statue — as far as I’m concerned, it’s been hers to lose since Shiv blurted, “I can’t have that,” in response to Logan’s death. But I’d also be overjoyed to see Sophie Nélisse get some recognition for her intense work on Showtime’s Yellowjackets or Railey Gilliland for her lovely, subtle performance on High School. — A.H.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

With Succession and HBO/Max’s The White Lotus slated as dramas — they’re both satires of wealth and privilege, darn it — you could just nominate Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgard, Tom Hollander, Will Sharpe and Michael Imperioli and call it a day. I’d probably swap in Succession‘s David Rasche for one of those White Lotus actors for a strong, if somewhat dull field. — D.F.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Oh, look, it’s my last chance to bang the drum for Rhea Seehorn’s superlative turn as Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, this year with the added challenge of portraying the character’s grayscale post-Jimmy years. If Better Call Saul fans want to toss some love Carol Burnett’s way as well, all the better. But they’ve both got stiff competition in my heart from Meghann Fahy and her gift for conveying seemingly the full spectrum of human emotion via micro-expressions on The White Lotus. — A.H.

Limited/Anthology

From left: Lizzy Caplan on Fleishman Is in Trouble; Steven Yeun on Beef; Olivia Colman on Great Expectations; Ben Whishaw on This Is Going to Hurt; Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon on George & Tammy. Pari Dukovic/FX; Andrew Cooper/Netflix; Dana Hawley/Showtime/MTVE/Everett Collection; Linda Kallerus/FX; Anika Molnar/AMC/Sister Pictures/BBC Studios/Everett Collection

BEST SERIES

This year’s contenders include biopics, book adaptations and crime dramas, many of which were quite good — love you, Showtime’s George & Tammy. The category is also home to some of the most uniquely dazzling stories of the past year, and I have a special soft spot for big swings like Peacock’s utterly bonkers AI dramedy Mrs. Davis, Netflix’s outrageous revenge thriller Beef and the viscera-splattered OB/GYN sagas Dead Ringers (Prime Video) and This Is Going to Hurt (AMC). — A.H.

BEST ACTOR

It’s hardly news that Ben Whishaw, Michael Shannon and Steven Yeun are reliably excellent in just about everything they touch. But they really are that good in This Is Going to Hurt, George & Tammy and Beef, respectively. And since this is one of those categories that allows certain movies to compete, attention must also be paid to Daniel Radcliffe’s wildly entertaining turn in Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. — A.H.

BEST ACTRESS

This may not be the strongest limited series year, but this category is spectacular, starting with Rachel Weisz’s dual turn in Dead Ringers, Ali Wong’s unexpected dramatic intensity in Beef and the astonishing Dominique Fishback, holding together the tonal nightmare of Prime Video’s Swarm. I’d make room for Bel Powley, bringing both levity and gravity to Nat Geo’s A Small Light, Old West badass Emily Blunt from Prime Video’s The English and Lizzy Caplan as the unexpected conscience of FX/Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble. — D.F.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

The category sets up for an easy Paul Walter Hauser triumph for his chilling and disturbingly affable turn as a serial killer on Apple TV+’s Black Bird, but don’t forget Domhnall Gleeson’s chilling and disturbingly affable turn as a serial killer on FX/Hulu’s The Patient or Richard Jenkins for his chilling and disturbingly affable turn as the father of a serial killer on Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story or Chris Cooper’s chilling and disturbingly affable turn as a newspaper editor investigating a serial killer on Hulu’s Boston Strangler. — D.F.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Fleishman Is in Trouble made excellent use of Claire Danes’ cry face, just as Beef did Ashley Park’s precise comic timing. But is it damning with faint praise to admit this category also includes performances I admired in shows I otherwise didn’t? Whatever Dahmer‘s shortcomings, Niecy Nash’s searing performance was one to remember. Likewise, FX/Hulu’s Great Expectations was a miss, but Olivia Colman made the classic role of Miss Havisham feel indelibly her own. — A.H.

This story first appeared in the June 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.