×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Feinberg Forecast: The Docs Making Big Waves

THR’s awards expert dives into which nonfiction stories might make a splash this Emmys season.

Feinberg Forecast The Docs Making Big Waves
Feinberg Forecast: The Docs Making Big Waves Wave: Helio Antonio/HBO. Project: Erin Simkin/Hulu. Mama: Courtesy of FX. Harry: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan. Planet: Courtesy of Apple TV+. Holocaust: Courtesy of PBS.

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

100 Foot Wave
100 Foot Wave Wave: Helio Antonio/HBO

Chris Smith’s show about big-wave surfing is back in contention for its second season, just a year after its first was nominated in this category and won for cinematography. Surfer extraordinaire Garrett McNamara returns with other surfers and their stories, too.

Dear Mama (FX/Hulu)

DEAR MAMA
Dear Mama Courtesy of FX

Allen Hughes, a nominee in this category in 2018 for The Defiant Ones, profiles Tupac Shakur and his activist mom. (jeen-yuhs, which explored Kanye West’s relationship with his mom, was nominated for this award last year.) It attracted the most viewers ever for an FX unscripted show.

Related Stories

Murray Hill
TV

Person of Interest: 'Somebody Somewhere' Star Murray Hill on Finding Chosen Family On and Off the Show

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano, Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler in From Scratch.
TV

Guest Column: 'From Scratch' Showrunner on Gaining the Trust to Tell Her Sister's Story

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

Prehistoric Planet
Prehistoric Planet Planet: Courtesy of Apple TV+

Season one of this David Attenborough-narrated study of dinosaurs was snubbed (its VFX is cutting-edge, but some doc purists object to re-creations). However, voters have a track record of embracing nature/animal-related docs in this category.

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The 1619 Project
The 1619 Project Erin Simkin/Hulu

Adapted from the New York Times Magazine project of the same name and hosted by its author, Nikole Hannah-Jones, this Oprah Winfrey-EP’d project lays out the argument that the American story only truly began with the arrival of the first slave ship in 1619. It’s at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Liz Garbus, a 2018 nominee in this category for The Fourth Estate, turns her lens on the Sussexes — participating thanks to their Netflix megadeal — with this poorly reviewed show (42 percent on RT) that seemingly everyone watched.

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

The US and the Holocaust
The US and the Holocaust Holocaust: Courtesy of PBS

Ken Burns and PBS, a team that practically owns this category, return to contention with a deep dive — featuring interviews with survivors and historians and narration from the likes of Meryl Streep — into America’s largely shameful behavior decades ago.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad