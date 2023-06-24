Short Screen Time, Big Impact in the Guest Drama Actress Category

Hiam Abbass, Succession (HBO/Max)

Hiam Abbass in Succession David M. Russell/HBO

The Palestinian actress, who plays Marcia Roy, Logan’s cunning third wife, returned from Milan upon his death and had a showdown with his mistress. She’s had more to do in other seasons but could still ride across the finish line in a wave of support for the show.

Storm Reid in The Last of Us Courtesy of HBO

In the show’s flashback seventh episode, the Euphoria starlet portrays Riley, a rebellious orphan who was Ellie’s best friend and romantic interest. Their night together in an empty mall, culminating in a traumatic catastrophe, could land the 19-year-old her first nom.

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Melanie Lynskey in The Last of Us Courtesy of HBO

In the show’s fourth and fifth episodes, the New Zealander, who’s also in contention for the drama Yellowjackets (for which she received her first nom last year), plays, in an eerie turn, a character created for the show: a revenge-seeking tyrannical leader.

Fiona Shaw in Andor Courtesy of Apple TV+

For her role of Maarva Andor — adoptive mother of and mentor to Cassian who dies midseason but, via droid, delivers a funeral message that inspires a rebellion — this British actress could pick up her fourth nom, after one for Fleabag and two for Killing Eve.

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO/Max)

Harriet Walter in Succession David M. Russell/HBO

The Brit returns as Lady Caroline, attending her ex Logan Roy’s funeral, where she brings together the other women in his life, then hosts her kids in the finale. She landed guest acting noms for the show’s last two seasons (and also last year for Ted Lasso).

Anna Torv, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Anna Torv in The Last of Us Courtesy of HBO

An Aussie export criminally overlooked for past work on Fringe and Mindhunter, she’s poised to land her first nom for her turn in the show’s first two episodes as Tess, who makes a great sacrifice so that Joel can continue on his journey with Ellie.

