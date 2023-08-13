Emmys: Leading Men Without Limits

Taron Egerton, Black Bird; Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales; Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Steven Yeun, Beef, Michael Shannon, George & Tammy; and Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

For his portrayal of a criminal turned informant on an Apple TV+ show that’s at 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the Brit earned SAG Award and Globe noms and his first Emmy nom. But his show dropped last summer, isn’t up for best limited series and received only three other noms.

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Courtesy of SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

The Emmy winner reunited with frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy to play the titular serial killer. Despite the show’s abysmal 55 percent RT score, he landed a SAG Award nom, won a Globe and helped propel the show to 13 Emmy noms, including best limited series.

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Michael Shannon in George & Tammy. Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

The Oscar-nominated character actor made a big impression on this limited series as country singer George Jones opposite Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Wynette, landing his first Emmy nom. The show, however, isn’t up for best limited series.

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales Lara Solanki/Hulu

This 2018 nominee played the guy who founded the world’s most famous male strip joint on this Hulu show that underperformed with critics (72 percent on RT) but outperformed expectations as far as Emmy noms (though it isn’t up for best limited series).

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Courtesy of Roku Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

The actor bagged a Critics Choice Award and his first Emmy nom for his turn as the eccentric “Weird Al.” He’s the sole nominee from a TV movie, which is at a respectable 83 percent on RT, but is on The Roku Channel, which many voters couldn’t find if you paid them.

Steven Yeun, Beef

Steven Yeun in Beef.

The first-time Emmy nominee plays a contractor who has a road rage incident that evolves into a prolonged feud. His show, the most recently released of any of these guys’ work, received 13 noms including best limited series — but the same is true for Dahmer, which also hails from Netflix.

