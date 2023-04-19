Emmys: Netflix Kicks Off Campaign Season with ‘Wednesday’ Stunt, Relocates ‘FYSee Space’ (Exclusive)

Netflix, perennially a key player in the Emmy race, is launching its 2023 Emmy campaigns on Wednesday with a, well, Wednesday-themed stunt.

Indeed, many voters and tastemakers will receive a hump-day visit — and hand-delivery of goodies — from a trio associated with the streamer’s hit comedy series: “Lurch,” the Addams family’s butler, who will be driving a class black 1930s hearse; “Wednesday Addams,” the titular teenager with psychic powers; and “Thing,” the sentient disembodied hand.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Netflix will — for the fifth year in a row, but for the first year at Red Studios at 846 N. Cahuenga Blvd. in Los Angeles — welcome TV Academy members to an elaborate “FYSee Space” at which it will showcase activations and host star-studded panels and performances in promotion of its numerous Emmy hopefuls. The FYSee Space will be open from Friday, May 5 through Friday, May 26.

Netflix’s top Emmy contenders this season — among them Wednesday, as well as the limited/anthology series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Beef, the drama series Queen Charlotte, the comedy series Dead to Me, the reality series Selling Sunset, the animated program Entergalactic and the documentary/nonfiction special Pamela: A Love Story — will all be represented with activations inside the FYSee Space.

The Wednesday activation, a photo of which appears atop this post, will provide guests with an immersive experience, allowing them to walk through the Nevermore gates with reference to some of the show’s more iconic moments, including Wednesday and Enid’s stained glass dorm window, the Addams family hearse and a fun surprise reveal with an Edgar Allan Poe statue. Also on display will be some of the show’s costumes designed by the Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood and Mark Sutherland, and a 360 camera to capture each guest’s best “Goo Goo Muck” dance.

Here are some of the panels that will be held within the FYSee Space:

May 5: Entergalactic The FYSee space will launch with an event devoted to the acclaimed animated program created by Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris featuring a conversation with the cast and creative team, moderated by Academy Award-winning director Matthew A. Cherry, followed by an exclusive Kid Cudi performance.

May 6: John Mulaney: Baby J Following a screening of his upcoming stand-up special John Mulaney: Baby J, the Emmy-winning stand-up comedian, actor, writer and executive producer John Mulaney will sit down with Jon Stewart for a wide-ranging conversation.

May 8: Lee Sung Jin: In Conversation This event will feature a conversation with Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Silicon Valley), the creator, showrunner, writer, director and executive producer behind Beef.

May 10: A Farewell to Dead to Me The core team behind the outgoing series Dead to Me — showrunner Liz Feldman and actors Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden — will bid goodbye to the show with clips and conversation.

May 11: The Music of Netflix Legendary composer Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon, accompanied by a 29-piece orchestra, will perform the score and theme from Wednesday and more as part of this evening filled with special performances and conversations.

May 13: The Crown The creator, cast and artisans of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama series will take part in a panel focused on the fifth season of the show. Among the panelists: creator, writer and EP Peter Morgan, actors Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and Lesley Manville, set designer Alison Harvey, hair/makeup designer Cate Hall and casting director Robert Stern.

May 14: Pamela: A Love Story This critically acclaimed documentary will be highlighted with a conversation featuring subject Pamela Anderson, director Ryan White and producer/Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, focusing on Anderson’s career from small town girl to Playboy model, actress, international sex symbol, icon, mother, activist and lifelong romantic.

May 16: Shonda Rhimes: In Conversation & An Evening with Queen Charlotte Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’s visionary creator, EP and writer Shonda Rhimes will be on hand for a conversation and to help celebrate her show’s crafts and cast, including India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thomas.

May 17: “Sr.” In celebration of this documentary about the late maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., Emmy winner Judd Apatow will moderate a conversation with the film’s director Chris Smith and producers Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Kevin Ford.

May 19: Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Oscar-winning filmmaker, creator and EP Guillermo del Toro will be in conversation with the team of artisans behind his genre-defining horror anthology series.

May 21: Beef The cast and creative team behind Netflix’s acclaimed new limited series will come together for an in-depth discussion about and behind the scenes look at the the show.

May 23: Niecy Nash-Betts: In Conversation Golden Globe and Critics Choice award-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts, who is currently enjoying the best reviews of her career for her supporting turn in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, will reflect on her journey in Hollywood.

May 25: Dahmer – Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story The cast and crew of Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed limited series will convene for a conversation about the show and how the unconscionable crimes at its center exposed institutional failures that still exist to this day.