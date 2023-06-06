Feinberg Forecast: The Nonfiction Races Heat Up

'Being Mary Tyler Moore,' 'If These Walls Could Sing,' 'Judy Blume Forever,' 'Pamela: A Love Story,' 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' and 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

James Adolphus’ doc out of SXSW could become the latest about a TV legend to land a nomination in this category, following Lucy and Desi in 2022, Love, Gilda in 2019 and The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling and Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like in 2018.

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)

Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok’s doc celebrates the titular author of children’s books, with narration by her and testimonials from her fans. It’s a sweet tribute to someone many grew up on — not unlike the two docs about Fred Rogers that were nominated in this category.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Lana Wilson’s two-parter, unveiled at Sundance, pairs old film clips and footage with new interviews to explore how the subject’s beauty has long brought her rewards and objectification. Particularly interesting: her relationships with her mother and her kids.

If These Walls Could Sing (Disney+)

The feature documentary debut of Mary McCartney (Paul’s daughter), which features A-list talking heads and premiered at Telluride, profiles Abbey Road Studios as it turns 90. At least one music-centric doc is nominated in this category almost every year.

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

It’s been a decade since Netflix didn’t have at least one nominee in this category. Ryan White’s Good Night Oppy follow-up, which reconsiders ’90s bombshell Pamela Anderson, is the streamer’s top eligible priority this season. She’s hit the campaign trail for it, too.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Fox, long afflicted with Parkinson’s, is the subject of this doc by Davis Guggenheim, winner of this Emmy in 2021 (Boys State). It wouldn’t be the first nominated doc about a star facing a dire situation — see: docs about Christopher Reeve, Tina Turner and, from 2009, Fox.

