Will Early Birds Get the Emmys?

These hopefuls scored prizes at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards, among others, setting them on the path to land additional nominations in July.

Abbott Elementary

After winning Emmys last year for its debut season — including best writing for a comedy series (creator Quinta Brunson, pictured) and best supporting actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph) — the ABC sitcom won Critics Choice Awards for best comedy and supporting actress (Ralph), Golden Globes for best actress (Brunson) and supporting actor (Tyler James Williams) and a SAG Award for best ensemble.

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Emmy winner Evan Peters (pictured) won a Golden Globe for his chilling portrayal of the infamous serial killer in Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series for Netflix, while Niecy Nash-Betts — a four-time Emmy nominee — scored a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for her supporting role.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The satirical musical biopic, which director Eric Appel co-wrote with the eponymous comedy musician, earned Daniel Radcliffe (pictured) a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of the accordion-slinging Yankovic. The film also won best TV movie at the January awards show, and Radcliffe earned a BAFTA nom for the comic role as well.

The White Lotus

The second season of HBO’s star-studded satire has netted top awards at the Golden Globes (where it was still considered an anthology series) and SAG Awards (where it was classified as a drama). Jennifer Coolidge (pictured) — who won an Emmy for season one — picked up supporting actress prizes at the Critics Choice Awards, Globes and SAG Awards.

The Bear

Jeremy Allen White won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award for his leading role in FX/Hulu’s gritty workplace comedy set in a chaotic Chicago sandwich shop. Co-star Ayo Edebiri (pictured) won best supporting actress at the Indie Spirit Awards (where the show also won best new series) and earned nominations from the Critics Choice and Gotham awards.

This story first appeared in the May 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

