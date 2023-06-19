From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Succession’: The Stacked Race for Drama Guest Actor

- Share this article on Facebook
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO/Max)
The 83-year-old, playing Ewan Roy, steals the show’s penultimate episode with his no-holds-barred eulogy for his younger brother, Logan. Of his six previous noms (he won in 2013 for American Horror Story: Asylum), two came for earlier seasons of Succession.
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
The Canadian up-and-comer wowed as Henry, the older brother and protector of Sam, who’s deaf, as they flee the resistance and encounter Joel and Ellie. The show’s fifth episode culminates with him having to make the most gut-wrenching of decisions.
Andy Serkis, Andor (Disney+)
In the first season of this Rogue One prequel, Serkis’ Kino Loy incited fellow prisoners of the Empire to escape, but due to his inability to swim, his own fate was left uncertain. It could bring him his first nomination since Little Dorrit in 2009.
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
In the show’s 75-minute third episode, arguably the most acclaimed episode of TV this season, the Aussie — who earned his first Emmy nomination last year, and won, for The White Lotus — breaks hearts as Frank, the loving partner of Bill (played by Nick Offerman).
Jon Gries, The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
The character actor — you’ve seen him in everything from Napoleon Dynamite to Lost — was the only carryover from season one to two, except for his Greg’s love interest turned wife. He was overlooked last year, but gave a more shaded turn this go-around.
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
The Parks and Recreation vet gives a career-best turn as Bill, a survivalist who allows a stranger into his home — and heart — for the first time in eons. He’s thrice been nominated for hosting Making It, but never for acting. That’s about to change.
This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.
