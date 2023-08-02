Emmys’ Variety Talk and Scripted Variety Races: Late Night and Sketch Humor

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Randy Holmes/ABC

The dean of late night celebrated his ABC show’s 20th birthday in January. It is this group’s only nominee that has ever won an Emmy (it has received three). But its only other nom this year is for directing.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Courtesy of Comedy Central

For its South African host’s final season in the anchor chair, the Comedy Central show garnered its sixth consecutive nom in this category. It is tied for a category high with three total noms (including writing, but not directing).

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Late Night with Seth Meyers Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Selected over its NBC lead-in, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, for the second year in a row, this category’s sole nominee from the 12:35 a.m. time slot garnered only one other nom, for writing.

The Problem With Jon Stewart

The Problem With Jon Stewart Michael Greenberg/Apple TV+

The Daily Show won 10 times under Stewart’s watch. This is his Apple TV+ show’s first season of eligibility in this category after being nominated last year as a hosted nonfiction series and for its writing. This year, it’s also up for directing.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The Colbert Report twice won this award, and CBS’ Late Show is nominated for the seventh straight year. With champ Last Week Tonight ineligible and as this category’s only nominee with directing and writing noms, it’s the new favorite.

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show Courtesy of HBO

This trailblazing program has been nominated for all four of its seasons but faces an uphill climb to win with a category-low three noms (no directing and no writing) and a fellow nominee from HBO that’s long been a TV Academy favorite.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

Though the six-time NBC champ’s 48th season was cut short by the writers strike, it still snagged a category-high nine noms, including directing and writing. But no regular castmember was nominated for the first time since 2007.

Last Week Tonight

Last Week Tonight Courtesy of HBO

Given its once-a-week format, this Brit-hosted HBO program was bounced from the talk series category that it dominated (it won in each of the past seven years). Its most recent season landed four noms, including directing and writing.

