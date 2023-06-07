Will Emmy Voters Fall in Love With These Rom-Coms?



Who said the rom-com was dead? The most lovable genre gets a modern-day makeover with a host of title from the past year in film: remakes of classics like Father of the Bride, adaptations of European literature with Fire Island, and wholly fresh ideas like Somebody I Used to Know, written by real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco. Though Valentine’s Day is still a long way’s off, there’s never a bad time to buy yourself a box of chocolates, call over some girlfriends, and indulge in the peaks and pitfalls of others’ love lives. Check out these five films, all available for streaming, as you plan your next night in.

Father of the Bride (HBO/Max)

This remake is the third iteration of this story (after the 1950 Spencer Tracy original and 1991 adaptation starring Steve Martin). This time, the tale of a possessive father preparing for his daughter’s wedding is set in the context of a Cuban American family living in Miami. Andy Garcia stars as the eponymous patriarch, Gloria Estefan portrays his wife and Adria Arjona plays the bride.

Fire Island (Hulu)

Andrew Ahn directs this sweet and edgy comedy written by star Joel Kim Booster, who modernizes Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice for a contemporary queer audience. The comedy of manners takes place on the gay enclave in Long Island, where Booster and co-stars (including Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho) spend a summer week partying, looking for love and celebrating their community.

Meet Cute (Peacock)

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson play star-crossed lovers in this time-hopping film directed by Alex Lehmann. Cuoco’s Sheila is struggling with suicidal thoughts when she discovers a time machine and ends up replaying her first date with Davidson’s Gary over and over again until she ultimately decides to travel backward even further to make some adjustments to her dream man.

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in this action-comedy about a couple preparing for their fabulous destination wedding — only to be held up at gunpoint by armed men once they’re gathered in the Philippines, with their friends and family taken hostage. The all-star cast is rounded out by Lenny Kravitz, Sonia Braga and Jennifer Coolidge.

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

Real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco wrote the screenplay (with Franco directing) for this film, which sees Brie starring as workaholic TV producer Ally who visits her hometown. She reconnects with her ex-boyfriend, Sean (Jay Ellis), and notices the woman he’s now dating reminds her of the girl she used to be.

