TV Academy Reveals 2023 Emmy Nominations Date

The 2023 Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12, the TV Academy revealed Friday.

The Academy also shared more key dates for next year’s television awards, including the eligibility period and voting periods for the nominations and winners.

The dates for next year’s Creative Arts and main Emmy ceremonies have yet to be announced but will be sometime in September, with the main Emmy ceremony, the 75th annual edition of the TV awards, airing on Fox, as the telecast continues to rotate among broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

The 2022 Emmys aired on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC. The Emmys usually air on Sunday nights, except when NBC hosts the telecast, when the awards ceremony has aired on Mondays due to the network’s Sunday Night Football commitments.

The full 2023 Emmys calendar follows.

June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023

Eligibility period for Emmy entries

Feb. 21

Online entry process begins

April 17

Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and to secure member entry fee discount.

Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status and for Associate members to apply to switch to Active voting membership.

May 8, 6:00 PM

Deadline for lapsed members to apply to reinstate their membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and to secure member entry fee discount.

May 9, 6:00 PM

Entry deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming by virtue of genre and were originally presented June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023.

Upload deadline for all entry materials.

June 15

Nominations-round voting begins.

June 26, 10:00 PM

Nominations-round voting ends.

July 12

Nominations announced.

July 26

Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

Week of August 7

Final-round videos available for viewing

August 17

Final-round voting begins.

August 28, 10:00 PM

Final-round voting ends

September TBD

2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala

September TBD

75th Emmy Awards FOX Telecast and Governors Gala

All dates are subject to change.