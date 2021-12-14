Emmys: Daytime and Primetime Competitions Realign With New Focus on Genre

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which is behind the Daytime Emmys, and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which is behind the Primetime Emmys, have announced a major realignment, shifting to genre-based awards rather than time-based awards as part of an effort to ensure the competitions’ continued relevance.

There is no plan for the two academies to merge, and the two ceremonies will remain separate and retain their current names.

The move came shortly after the two academies collaborated on expanding the Children’s & Family Emmys into a standalone franchise.

“NATAS and the Television Academy each pride ourselves on celebrating and honoring the best television has to offer and, with the evolution of our industry, it was critical to update our competitions to meet current trends in both content and viewing habits,” Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO, said in a statement. “These changes will allow each Academy to honor an undivided scope of achievement in our respective fields of television excellence.”

Added ATAS president and COO Maury McIntyre, “The realignment of these Emmy competitions represents the most significant collaboration between the Television Academy and NATAS since the two became separate entities in 1977. We’re proud to be responsive to the needs of the creative community and the evolution of our industry, ensuring the Emmy Award remains the preeminent mark of excellence across all genres of television.”

Henceforth…

Scripted dramas and comedies will enter the Television Academy-administered national competition, irrespective of airtime, with two exceptions which will enter NATAS’ national competitions: (1) Programming intended for ages 15 and under will be represented in the Children’s & Family competition; and (2) the Daytime Drama categories will remain in the Daytime competition and be redefined to include “any multi-camera, weekday daily serial, spin-off or reboot.”

Programming previously awarded in the Limited Drama categories of the Daytime competition will transition to the Primetime competition.

Talk shows will be awarded in each competition, separated by format and style characteristics reflective of current programming in the daytime or late night space.

The Morning Show and Spanish-Language Morning Show categories will be retired from the Daytime competition, with such programming eligible instead in the NATAS-administered News & Documentary Emmys or the Daytime competition’s Talk Show categories, depending on show format.

Game Show and Instructional & DIY programming categories will remain divided by airtime for the 2022 competitions, while the Academies look to a genre-based alignment for the 2023 competition year.

All other categories will be clarified such that content creators will submit to a single competition on the basis of submission genre, irrespective of airtime.

The Daytime, Primetime and Children’s & Family judging periods will be spread out on non-conflicting timelines throughout the year to allow adequate time for submissions and judging.

The Television Academy and NATAS will also form a joint-Academy panel charged with making eligibility determinations between competitions and respective categories. Show producers who are unsure of the competition for which they are eligible or who are petitioning to switch contests will be encouraged to submit to the eligibility review panel prior to submission.