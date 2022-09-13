Emmys: Donald Trump and King Charles III Among Political Joke Targets

Political issues were not off-limits during the 2022 Emmys, as former President Donald Trump and the succession of the British crown were joke fodder at Monday’s ceremony.

Multiple attendees referenced the FBI seizing boxes and containers containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of former Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. This included Martin Short, an award presenter with Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, who said it was an honor to be standing in front of the ceremony’s audience.

“I wish I could box you up and take you home like classified White House documents,” Short joked.

Later, Bowen Yang appeared onstage with host Kenan Thompson and shared sample monologue jokes that he had written in case he was needed to emcee the event. One of his jokes was: “I love White Lotus, but murder isn’t the worst thing that can happen at a resort. You know what is? What the FBI did to my president at Mar-a-Lago!”

While accepting best drama series for the final award of the night, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong said it was a “big week for successions,” referencing King Charles III taking over the British throne for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Evidently, a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles’,” Armstrong quipped. After co-star Brian Cox told him, “Keep it royalist,” Armstrong continued, “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is. We’ll leave that to other people.”

Broadcasting from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the 2022 Emmys aired live Monday on NBC while streaming on Peacock. Click here for the complete winners list.