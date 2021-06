Feinberg Forecast: Updated Emmys Projections, Now Including Acting Categories

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

In Treatment (HBO)

Major Threats

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

Ratched (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

P-Valley (Starz)

The Boys (Amazon)

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount+)

We Are Who We Are (HBO)

Possibilities

Industry (HBO)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Snowfall (FX)

Away (Netflix)

City on a Hill (Showtime)

Evil (CBS)

For Life (ABC)

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Servant (Apple TV+)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Master of None (Netflix)

Major Threats

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

black-ish (ABC)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Made for Love (HBO Max)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Young Rock (ABC)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Mom (CBS)

Home Economics (ABC)

Search Party (HBO Max)

Chad (TBS)

Possibilities

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Breeders (FX)

Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Genera+ion (HBO Max)

The Unicorn (CBS)

Superstore (NBC)

The Politician (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

The Conners (ABC)

Kenan (NBC)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Younger (Paramount+)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Major Threats

Small Axe (Amazon)

The Undoing (HBO)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Halston (Netflix)

Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)

Fargo (FX)

Your Honor (Showtime)

A Teacher (FX on Hulu)

Possibilities

The Comey Rule (Showtime)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Stateless (Netflix)

The Third Day (HBO)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Them (Amazon)

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (Bravo)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)

Uncle Frank (Amazon)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Major Threats

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

7500 (Amazon)

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC)

Possibilities

Wendy Williams: The Movie (Lifetime)

Clouds (Disney+)

Safety (Disney+)

Godmothered (Disney+)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Frontrunners

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix)

Allen vs. Farrow (HBO)

City So Real (NatGeo)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

High on the Hog (Netflix)

Major Threats

American Masters (PBS)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

30 for 30 (ESPN)

The Vow (HBO)

Pride (FX)

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)

Love Fraud (Showtime)

Q: Into the Storm (HBO)

Sasquatch (Hulu)

Secrets of the Whales (NatGeo)

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (Starz)

Possibilities

The Lady and the Dale (HBO)

Dear… (Apple TV+)

Immigration Nation (Netflix)

Lennox Hill (Netflix)

The Me You Can’t See (Apple TV+)

Helter Skelter: An American Myth (Epix)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix)

Equal (HBO Max)

A Wilderness of Error (FX)

Expecting Amy (HBO Max)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)

Major Threats

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Justin Theroux (The Mosquito Coast)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Nicco Annan (P-Valley)

Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)

Finn Wittrock (Ratched)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Possibilities

Antony Starr (The Boys)

Karl Urban (The Boys)

Jack Quaid (The Boys)

Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are)

Toby Kebbell (Servant)

Damson Idris (Snowfall)

Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind)

Christopher Meloni (Law and Order: Organized Crime)

Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill)

Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill)

Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer)

Mike Colter (Evil)

Nicholas Pinnock (For Life)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton)

Major Threats

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast

Brandee Evans (P-Valley)

Aya Cash (The Boys)

Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

Melissa George (The Mosquito Coast)

Possibilities

Myha’la Herrold (Industry)

Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone)

Lauren Ambrose (Servant)

Niecy Nash (Claws)

Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer)

Hilary Swank (Away)

Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)

Katey Sagal (Rebel)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Benjamin Hickey (In Treatment)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton)

Anthony Ramos (In Treatment)

Joel Kinnaman (In Treatment)

Major Threats

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Daniel Bruhl (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys) — podcast

Rupert Grint (Servant)

Ken Leung (Industry)

Possibilities

Paul Sorvino (Godfather of Harlem)

O.T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)

Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone)

Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C.)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country)

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)

Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton)

Major Threats

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) — podcast

Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton)

Polly Walker (Bridgerton)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason)

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Erin Doherty (The Crown)

Marion Bailey (The Crown)

Possibilities

Emily VanCamp (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Chloe Sevigny (We Are Who We Are)

Judy Davis (Ratched)

Sharon Stone (Ratched)

Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country)

Juliet Rylance (Perry Mason)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Indya Moore (Pose)

Dominique Jackson (Pose)

Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country)

Alison Wright (Snowpiercer)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan) — podcast

Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor) — podcast

Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)

Major Threats

William Zabka (Cobra Kai)

Billy Magnussen (Made for Love)

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)

Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest)

Michael Cimino (Love, Victor)

Martin Freeman (Breeders)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Possibilities

Ed Helms (Rutherford Falls)

Topher Grace (Home Economics)

Lamone Morris (Woke)

Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)

Ben Platt (The Politician) — podcast

John Goodman (The Conners)

Ben Feldman (Superstore)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Maya Erskine (Pen15)

Anna Konkle (Pen15)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) — podcast

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva)

Major Threats

Lena Waithe (Master of None) — podcast

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) — podcast

Cristin Milioti (Made for Love)

Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast

Sara Bareilles (Girls5Eva)

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast

Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast

Ziwe Fumudoh (Ziwe)

Possibilities

Daisy Haggard (Breeders)

Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls)

Nasim Pedrad (Chad)

Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest)

Sara Gilbert (The Conners)

Alia Shawkat (Search Party)

Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast

Sutton Foster (Younger)

Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Ray Romano (Made for Love)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)



Major Threats

Martin Kove (Cobra Kai)

Laurence Fishburne (black-ish)

Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live)

Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Michael Huisman (The Flight Attendant)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest)

William Fichtner (Mom)

Dan Bakkedahl (Made for Love)

Possibilities

Don Johnson (Kenan)

Chris Redd (Kenan)

Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Michael Che (Saturday Night Live)

Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live)

Justice Smith (Genera+ion)

Uly Schlesinger (Genera+ion)

T.R. Knight (The Flight Attendant)

F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest)

Nico Santos (Superstore)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Paula Pell (Girls5Eva)

Busy Philipps (Girls5Eva)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method)

Major Threats

Naomie Ackie (Master of None)

Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant)

Michelle Gomez (The Flight Attendant)

Mary Steenburgen (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Jaime Pressly (Mom)

Noma Dumezweni (Made for Love)

Martha Plimpton (Genera+tion)

Possibilities

Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)

Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)

Sarah Baker (The Kominsky Method)

Megan Stalter (Hacks)

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)

Lecy Goranson (The Conners)

Bette Midler (The Politician)

Judith Light (The Politician) — podcast

Holly Hunter (Mr. Mayor)

Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)

Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest)

Lauren Ash (Superstore)

Hillary Duff (Younger)

Molly Bernard (Younger)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) — podcast

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) — podcast

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) — podcast

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) — podcast

Major Threats

Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) — podcast

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) — podcast

Chris Rock (Fargo)

Jude Law (The Third Day)

Paul Bettany (Uncle Frank)

Possibilities

Nick Robinson (A Teacher)

Andrew Scott (Oslo)

Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin)

Alexander Skarsgard (The Stand)

James Marsden (The Stand)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (7500)

Ashley Thomas (Them)

Nnamdi Asomugha (Sylvie’s Love)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) — podcast

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) — podcast

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) — podcast

Major Threats

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) — podcast

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Kate Mara (A Teacher)

Danielle Brooks (Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia)

Christine Baranski (Christmas on the Square)

Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love)

Dakota Fanning (The Alienist)

Ruth Wilson (Oslo)

E’myri Crutchfield (Fargo)

Possibilities

Bette Midler (Coastal Elites)

Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor)

Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)

Julia Goldani Telles (The Girlfriend Experience)

Adam Peet (Dirty John)

Yvonne Stahovski (Stateless)

Naomie Harris (The Third Day) — podcast

Dolly Parton (Christmas on the Square) — podcast

Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant)

Deborah Ayorinde (Them)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

John Boyega (Small Axe) — podcast

Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Chase W. Dillon (The Underground Railroad)

Major Threats

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Christopher Jackson (Hamilton)

William Jackson Harper (The Underground Railroad)

Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Shaun Parkes (Small Axe)

Malachi Kirby (Small Axe)

Micheal Ward (Small Axe)

Glynn Turman (Fargo)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Joshua Caleb Johnson (The Good Lord Bird)

Daveed Diggs (The Good Lord Bird)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Harry Melling (The Queen’s Gambit)

Possibilities

Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown)

Courtney B. Vance (Genius: Aretha)

David Cross (Genius: Aretha)

Neil Patrick Harris (It’s a Sin)

Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin)

Jason Schwartzman (Fargo)

Ben Whishaw (Fargo)

Dominic West (Stateless)

Paddy Considine (The Third Day)

Christian Slater (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story)

Rory Culkin (Halston)

Bill Pullman (Halston)

David Cross (Genius: Aretha)

Peter Macdissi (Uncle Frank)

Jovan Adepo (The Stand)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Letitia Wright (Small Axe)

Marielle Heller (The Queen’s Gambit)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Major Threats

Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Krysta Rodriguez (Halston)

Sheila Atim (The Underground Railroad)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Teyonah Parris (WandaVision)

Holly Hunter (The Comey Rule)

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Small Axe)

Possibilities

Cate Blanchett (Stateless) — podcast

Margo Martindale (Uncle Frank)

Emily Watson (The Third Day)

T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor)

Jessie Buckley (Fargo)

Lydia West (It’s a Sin)

Keeley Hawes (It’s a Sin)

Lily Rabe (The Underground Railroad)

Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing)

Helen Mirren (Solos) — podcast