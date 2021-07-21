Emmys: Governors Balls Canceled, Creative Arts Ceremonies to Be Held With Limited Live Audiences

A year after COVID-19 forced the Primetime Emmys ceremony and the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies to be almost entirely virtual, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys will take place with “limited live audiences of nominees and guests” — meaning each nominee gets a plus-one — over the weekend of Sept. 11-12 at L.A. LIVE. The ceremonies will then be edited down and broadcast on FXX Sept. 18.

It was previously announced that the Primetime Emmys ceremony will also take place with “a limited live audience” on Sept. 19, to air on CBS, and will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

For the second year in a row, though, all Governors Ball events are being canceled “due to ongoing concerns and public health mandates.” This year, they will be replaced by “a series of enhanced Emmy Nominee Celebrations in advance of the Emmys at its NoHo Arts District campus. These intimate-themed gatherings will honor nominees across the numerous peer groups.”