Emmys: Kelly Reilly Going Lead for ‘Yellowstone’ (Exclusive)

No TV show has seen its Emmy prospects surge more from last season to this season than Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network drama series that proved to be a late-blooming phenomenon during the pandemic and is now in the running for its fourth season.

Though Yellowstone’s three prior seasons collectively garnered a single Emmy nom — it came last year, in the category of outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more) — all eyes are now on the Montana-set Western, given that it already penetrated the uber-competitive best drama ensemble SAG Award and best drama PGA Award categories earlier this year, landing a spot alongside the same four heavy-hitters — The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Succession — in both races.

With this sort of organic momentum, along with an aggressive push from the Paramount Network team working under Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios chief Chris McCarthy, could Yellowstone be looking at a Schitt’s Creek-like surge come this year’s Emmy nominations? It’s not out of the question, which is why the acting category submissions for the show — which boasts a large and deep ensemble — are so noteworthy.

There was never any doubt that Dutton family patriarch Kevin Costner would be campaigned in the lead actor in a drama category. But a big question was where to push Kelly Reilly, the scene-stealing British actress who plays his loyal, cunning, rage-filled daughter Beth: as a lead or — like the actors who play her siblings, Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes, as well as the rest of the ensemble — supporting?

Following a season in which the love story of Beth and her lover, Rip (Cole Hauser), took center stage, and the couple took in a troubled young boy (Finn Little) while Beth plotted against her brother, Jamie, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Reilly will be on the ballot in the lead actress in a drama category. It’s a bold move which will pit her against the likes of past Emmy winners Zendaya (Euphoria), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Patricia Arquette (Severance) and Elisabeth Moss (Shining Girls), as well as powerhouses Laura Linney (Ozark), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

But if there is one thing we have learned from Yellowstone, it is: Don’t bet against Beth.

A full breakdown of Yellowstone’s category submissions follows: