Emmys: Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Will Accept if ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Wins (Exclusive)

Michael K. Williams, the revered character actor who was found dead on Sept. 6, might well win an Emmy on Sunday night — he is nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and was widely regarded as the frontrunner even before his untimely death.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that if Williams’ name is called, making him only the seventh posthumous performance winner in the 73-year history of the Emmys, his award will be accepted by his nephew and mentee, Dominic Dupont.

Williams has yet to win an Emmy, but he was nominated on four prior occasions, one of them for producing the Vice documentary Raised in the System, which centered on Dupont — who served more than 20 years in prison for murder before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 — and called for reforms to address America’s system of mass incarceration.

“Michael was instrumental in helping me get through the process of the prison experience,” Dupont recently told the New York Post. The 43-year-old noted that after his release, Williams “would work really hard to be a mentor to me and encourage me to stay focused on the important things” and “helping me make a successful transition back into the community.”

Dupont currently works as director of programs at Making Kids Win, a nonprofit which Williams founded.