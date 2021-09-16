This Week in TV: Emmys, ‘The Morning Show,’ Broadcast’s Fall Launch

Fall officially arrives on Wednesday — and couple days before that, a new TV season begins. After a disjointed, pandemic-riddled launch last year, broadcasters are back to business as usual with a host of premieres beginning Monday, and the 73rd Primetime Emmys the night before. Streaming services also have a few big debuts, and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine says goodbye.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Streaming shows took in the lion’s share of nominations for the Primetime Emmys, but the awards themselves are still a broadcast network staple. This year’s ceremony (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, CBS) will look a bit more like Emmys of old — nominees and guests can attend in person, unlike last year’s largely remote ceremony.

Cedric the Entertainer will serve as host for the awards. The Crown, The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso are the leading nominees, and Netflix’s limited series The Queen’s Gambit racked up the most wins (nine) at last week’s Creative Arts awards.

Also on broadcast …

After eight seasons, two networks and 153 episodes, Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes to an end with an hour-long finale at 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC. CBS’ long-running true crime series 48 Hours opens a new season at 10 p.m. Saturday. Ken Burns’ latest PBS documentary is Muhammad Ali (8 p.m. Sunday).

And, oh yeah, premiere week is on the horizon. Monday brings the official start of the 2021-22 TV season. A rundown of season and series debuts is below.

Monday: Dancing With the Stars (8 p.m., ABC); The Neighborhood (8 p.m., CBS); 911 (8 p.m., Fox); The Voice (8 p.m., NBC); Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30 p.m., CBS); NCIS (9 p.m., CBS); The Big Leap (9 p.m., Fox); NCIS: Hawai’i (10 p.m., CBS); Ordinary Joe (10 p.m., NBC).

Tuesday: FBI (8 p.m., CBS); The Resident (8 p.m., Fox); FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS); Our Kind of People (9 p.m., Fox); FBI: International (10 p.m., CBS); New Amsterdam (10 p.m., NBC).

Wednesday: The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC); Survivor (8 p.m., CBS); The Masked Singer (8 p.m., Fox); Chicago Med (8 p.m., NBC); The Wonder Years (8:30 p.m., ABC); The Conners (9 p.m., ABC); Alter Ego (9 p.m., Fox); Chicago Fire (9 p.m., NBC); Home Economics (9:30 p.m., ABC); A Million Little Things (10 p.m., ABC); Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC).

On streaming …

Returning: The Morning Show ended its first season with two female news anchors (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) revealing a toxic culture at their network before that network cut off their feed. Season two will deal with the fallout, picking up nine months later and revealing new cracks in the professional and personal relationships at UBA. It premieres Friday on Apple TV+ with episodes debuting weekly.

Also: Paramount+ debuts animated series Harper House on Thursday. B.J. Novak created and introduces episodes of anthology series The Premise (Thursday, FX on Hulu). The Lost Symbol (Thursday, Peacock), based on Dan Brown’s book, follows a younger Robert Langdon. Season three of Sex Education premieres Friday on Netflix, as does animated show Chicago Party Aunt, which is based on a Twitter account. The final season of Dear White People arrives Wednesday on Netflix.

On cable …

It’s a fairly light week for cable premieres. Two notable new series are Tha God’s Honest Truth (10 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central), a talk show starring Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey, and Fiasco (10 p.m. Sunday, Epix) a documentary series based on the podcast of the same name about the Iran-Contra scandal. Tacoma FD also begins its third season at 10 p.m. Thursday on TruTV. A trailer for Fiasco is below.