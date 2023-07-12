Emmys Give Nod to 30 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Award-Winning Roundtables

Thirty actors and storytellers showcased in The Hollywood Reporter’s latest season of Emmy roundtables were nominated for Emmys on July 12.

Pedro Pascal, Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli and Evan Peters were recognized for their performances in, respectively, The Last of Us, Succession, The Old Man, The White Lotus and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which were discussed and dissected in THR’s far-ranging conversation that touched upon everything from weird fan obsessions to who’s really in that Mandalorian suit.

Emmy nominees for actress (in several categories) The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge, Swarm‘s Dominique Fishback, Fleishman Is in Trouble‘s Claire Danes and Yellowjackets‘ Melanie Lynskey talked candidly and warmly about not always admitting who they are to inquiring passersby, requesting a therapist on set for emotionally wrecking scenes and what it’s like to become very famous later in life.

Beef‘s Steven Yeun, Abbott Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams, Baby J‘s John Mulaney and Shrinking‘s Jason Segel were all Emmy nominated for performances in various categories after their hilarious exchange that revealed experiences involving hives, tears and finally getting to that “fuck it, I do what I want” place.

Most (but not all) of the talented participants in THR‘s comedy actress roundtable were given the Emmy nod, from Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) to Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), who traded tales of being child actors, shedding the people-pleaser habit and having airline attendants take down their bun hairdo to reveal two braids and bangs, saying, “You made me do this” (that was Ortega’s, of course).

Reality players and performers from Vanderpump Rules‘ Lisa Vanderpump to Password host Keke Palmer and Queer Eye co-host Karamo Brown were nominated for Emmys following their roundtable dive into the Scandoval chaos and other “hot messes” during which Vanderpump proclaimed, “I can always smell a rat on reality television.”

Other television storytellers from directors Mark Mylod, Paris Barclay, Peter Hoar and Jake Schreier, as well as showrunners Tony Gilroy, Sharon Horgan, Ryan Condal, Taffy Brodesser-Akner and Ashley Lyle were shown appreciation for their work and creations by the Television Academy as well.

Read and watch the latest round of THR’s Emmy Roundtable series, which itself has been honored with a Daytime Emmy.