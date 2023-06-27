Emmys: TV Academy Unveils Statuette Remodel

The iconic Emmy statuette is getting a rare enhancement.

The TV Academy unveiled on Tuesday a subtle new look for this year’s Emmy statuette: an inscription of “75” at the base of the figurine. The enhancement will be added to the statuette for this year only amid the 75th anniversary of the award ceremony that celebrates and honors the best in television.

According to the Television Academy, it took 47 proposals for the first Emmy design before the 48th was accepted by the Television Academy. “This time it took us seemingly 48 weeks of meetings, illustrations, debates, false starts and ruminating to get to the finish line,” Scott Buford, senior creative director for the Television Academy, said in a statement.

“When I was first asked by the Academy’s leadership to explore altering the statuette, my first reaction was, ‘Are you sure? This is like giving a nip and tuck to the Statue of Liberty or the statue of David,'” Buford said.

The intent for the redesign was an “elegant subtlety.”

“We were trying to find a way to honor the historic nature of the anniversary. Emmy is all about celebrating excellence, and it has been for three quarters of a century,” Television Academy president and CEO Maury McIntyre said. “Those standards really haven’t changed significantly regardless of what era the greatest medium on Earth has been in. In that spirit, we didn’t want to veer too far with Emmy herself.”

Emmys 75th Anniversary Statuette Courtesy of the Television Academy

The traditionally handmade Emmy statuette created in 1948 typically weighs six pounds, 12 ounces and stands 15.5 inches tall. The winged woman is crafted in a vintage steel mold, with the atom soldered together from six pieces then affixed to the statuette, plated in four alloys including copper, nickel, silver and 24-carat gold.

It takes up to five-and-a-half hours for each statuette to be made.

The 75th Emmy Awards is set to air live coast to coast from Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 18, from 8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT live on FOX. However, amid the writers strike, sources say that organizers are actively discussing multiple contingency plans — including delaying the event altogether — if the strike hasn’t been resolved later this summer.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will executive produce the show.