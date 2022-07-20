eOne Promotes Jacqueline Sacerio, Gabriel Marano to Co-Heads, Scripted TV Development

Entertainment One has promoted Jacqueline Sacerio and Gabriel Marano to co-heads of scripted TV development.

Sacerio and Marano will oversee eOne’s scripted TV development in the U.S. as they report to Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted television. Sacerio currently oversees eOne’s roster of first-look and overall deals and top projects set up at networks and streamers.

That includes Showtime’s survival drama Yellowjackets and Freeform’s Cruel Summer, both of which Sacerio hatched internally. A former film and TV literary agent at CAA, she jumped to TV producing in 2015 by joining the Mark Gordon Company.

Saceiro also completed executive stints at Fox Searchlight and Warner Independent Pictures. Marano has been developing originals based on Hasbro intellectual property since joining eOne in 2021.

That includes the Dungeons & Dragons adaptation and the Power Rangers series. Marano previously served as senior vp of drama programming and development at Fox, where he supervised development and production on shows like 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Other credits include Marvel’s The Gifted, Lucifer and the upcoming crime anthology Accused. Marano also worked at A&E, where he oversaw scripted series like Bates Motel and Longmire, and at Fox Television Studios, where he developed and oversaw USA’s Burn Notice.

“Although they each have their own distinct style, both Jackie and Gabe have excelled at developing strong relationships and guiding storytellers to deliver their very best work. I’m so pleased by the energy and commitment they’ve brought to our slate of projects, including unique stories from our partners as well as from Hasbro’s deep library of IP,” Mansfield said in a statement on Wednesday.

Added Sacerio and Marano: “We’re excited to begin this new chapter with the team at eOne as well as some of the best creators in the business. Whether it’s building franchises with Hasbro’s beloved IP like Dungeons and Dragons or thrilling, new originals like Yellowjackets, we know that we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of telling impactful stories.”