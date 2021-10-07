This Week in TV: ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Chucky,’ ‘One of Us Is Lying’

A second wave of broadcast premieres hits in the coming week as CBS rolls out a couple more nights of its regular fall schedule and The CW joins the fray. The period between Oct. 7 and 13 also brings the start of baseball’s division series, a series revival of a beloved horror franchise and a host of streaming premieres from the serious (Dopesick) to the twisty (One of Us Is Lying) to, uh, whatever Sexy Beasts is.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The post-Super Bowl premiere of The Equalizer was the most watched show (excluding sports) on network TV last season. After a successful first run, the Queen Latfiah-led update of the 1980s drama begins its second season at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

The second season opens with McCall (Latifah) considering ending her vigilante career. Of course, that doesn’t last (because then what’s the show?), and she’s pulled back in at the behest of Marcus (Tory Kittles). The Equalizer leads off a block of premieres on CBS Sunday, with NCIS: Los Angeles (9 p.m.) and the brief network run of SEAL Team (10 p.m.) before it jumps to Paramount+ rounding out the night.

Also on broadcast …

CBS also rolls out most of its Thursday lineup with Young Sheldon (8 p.m.), United States of Al (8:30 p.m.), an hour-long premiere of new comedy Ghosts (9 p.m.) and Bull (10 p.m.). Thursday Night Football makes its Fox debut for the season at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Shark Tank (8 p.m., ABC) and Nancy Drew (9 p.m., The CW) both open their seasons on Friday. The CW also unveils its first ever Saturday schedule — Whose Line Is It Anyway at 8 p.m. and World’s Funniest Animals at 9 — along with its Sunday unscripted slate (Legends of the Hidden Temple at 8, Killer Camp at 9) and an all-DC Wednesday with Legends of Tomorrow (8 p.m.) and Batwoman (9 p.m.). Oscars broadcaster ABC airs an hour-long special on the opening of the Academy Museum (10 p.m. Tuesday).

On streaming …

New: One of Us Is Lying (Thursday, Peacock) has a great hook: Five high school students go into detention, but only four leave it alive — and those four are all now suspects in a homicide investigation. The show is a little too enamored of its pop culture forebears (The Breakfast Club and Gossip Girl among them) to really transcend them, writes THR critic Angie Han, but “One of Us Is Lying slides neatly into that category of streaming shows you might binge over a weekend without really meaning to.”

Also: Hulu’s Baker’s Dozen (Thursday) borrows liberally from The Great British Baking Show (but also features professionals mixed in with the amateurs). Season two of DIY competition Craftopia premieres Thursday on HBO Max. Thursday also brings the second season of Netflix’s dating show/prosthetics showcase Sexy Beasts. Bilingual coming-of-age comedy Acapulco (Friday, Apple TV+) stars Eugenio Derbez. Season two of The Amber Ruffin Show premieres Friday on Peacock. The Baby-Sitters Club returns for its second season Monday on Netflix. Michael Keaton heads a top-tier cast in Hulu’s opioid crisis drama Dopesick (Wednesday).

On cable …

New: Chucky, the possessed demonic doll, has been around for 30-plus years and seven films in the Child’s Play franchise. Chucky, the TV series, will both continue and broaden the ongoing stories from the movies, with Brad Dourif once again voicing the killer whose spirit possesses the Chucky doll and franchise favorite Jennifer Tilly reprising her role as well. The series premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday on both Syfy and USA Network.

Also: The Major League Baseball division series round begins with a pair of American League games starting at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on FS1; the National League series start at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT Friday on TBS. Docuseries Diana and a new season of This Is Life With Lisa Ling debut at 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday on CNN. HBO premieres season two of unscripted series We’re Here at 9 p.m. Monday. BET has The Oval at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Sistas and Twenties at 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday. E! debuts competition show Clash of the Cover Bands at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Season four of The Sinner premieres at 10 p.m. Wednesday on USA.

In case you missed it …

Maid is not exactly the lightest watch, given that its subject is a young woman (Margaret Qualley) fleeing an abusive relationship with her 2-year-old daughter and (barely) scraping by working as a housekeeper. Still, the series based on a memoir by Stephanie Land is “a sensitively written, superbly performed drama,” writes THR critic Angie Han, that manages to find small moments of humor and hope even in bleak situations. It’s streaming on Netflix.