Eric Kim Promoted to Run Current at CBS

Eric Kim has been promoted to exec vp current programming at CBS.

Kim, an 11-year CBS veteran, fills the void created by the promotion of Amy Reisenbach. Reisenbach this month was upped to entertainment president at CBS, replacing the ousted Kelly Kahl after the exec, who spent nearly 30 years at CBS, was ousted in a cost-cutting move.

“I’ve worked closely with Eric for over a decade and have always been impressed with his incredible programming instincts, skill in working with showrunners on our biggest hit shows and strong relationships throughout the creative community,” said Reisenbach. “I’m very excited for him to take on this significant role. He is a proven, smart executive whose leadership and input will be vital to the success of our series.”

Kim started at CBS in 2011 and has overseen comedy and drama including Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International and the revival of CSI. Before CBS, he worked in live-action series at Nickelodeon and Teen Nick for two years. He’s also held roles at The CW, The WB Network and UPN.

“Eric’s creative instincts and his ability to champion new writers and producers complement his strong relationships with established showrunners, making him an exceptional executive,” said CBS Studios president David Stapf. “His leadership has earned the trust and respect of both the industry and his colleagues at the studio and network. As Eric steps into this new role, I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he makes both within the creative community and on our series that are enjoyed by global audiences.”