Eric Schrier, Craig Erwich, Shannon Ryan Promoted at Disney

Dana Walden, three months after taking over for Peter Rice atop Disney’s general entertainment division, is solidifying her executive team with three promotions.

FX entertainment president Eric Schrier, president of content marketing at Hulu and general entertainment Shannon Ryan as well as ABC Entertainment and Hulu originals president Craig Erwich have all been elevated and given expanded roles, Walden announced Thursday.

While all three are expanding their respective purviews, Schrier is moving from basic cable network FX to a newly created role as president of Disney Television Studios and business operations at Disney General Entertainment. In his new purview, the esteemed exec who has spent the past two decades under FX CEO John Landgraf will now oversee Disney studios including Karey Burke’s 20th Television, Marci Proietto’s 20th Television Animation and Jonnie Davis’ ABC Signature. All three execs will now report to Schrier, as will exec vp strategy and finance Trisha Husson.

Erwich, meanwhile, will now serve as president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals. In addition to his current role overseeing the broadcast network and originals on Hulu, Erwich will now add Disney’s unscripted and alternative entertainment to his responsibilities. Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis will now report into Erwich for streaming strategy and content, while reporting to Walden for Disney Channel and Disney Junior programming. Erwich’s direct reports now include exec vp casting Sharon Klein and exec vp unscripted and alternative entertainment Rob Mills. The move comes after Erwich has overseen Hulu since 2014 and after he has steered ABC for the past few years following Disney’s last restructuring.

Ryan, who joined Disney alongside Walden following the Mouse House’s Fox acquisition, will now serve as president of marketing for Disney General Entertainment. The beloved exec adds marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic to her portfolio that already included ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Hulu originals, Onyx Collective and Disney TV Studios. In adding marketing teams for National Geographic and Disney Branded TV to her duties, Pamela Levine will now report into Ryan. FX marketing will remain under Stephanie Gibbons, who has managed the brand for the past 18 years.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be working with some of the very best executives in our industry, and Craig, Shannon and Eric are exactly that — the best. These are proven leaders with both incredible creative sensibilities and strong business acumen,” said Walden. “Additionally, they have long and impressive track records of supporting their teams and our amazing creative partners to do their very best work.”

As part of the changes, Bryan Noon is stepping down from his role as Walt Disney Television entertainment president. Noon re-joined Disney in November and helped to fill the void created when Craig Hunegs stepped down from the post after a two-year run. Noon had reported directly to Walden. He will remain with the company during an unspecified transition period.

The promotions come a few months after Disney CEO Bob Chapek stunned the industry with his decision to oust Peter Rice as chairman of Disney’s entertainment and programming after re-upping the exec just a short time prior. Rice, alongside Walden, was among the execs who came over to Disney after the Mouse House’s $73 billion Fox acquisition. He had two years remaining on his deal when Chapek dismissed him. Chapek tapped Walden, Rice’s top lieutenant, to replace him.