ESPN Plans Project Tied to Anniversary of Jackie Robinson Breaking Baseball’s Color Barrier (Exclusive)

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the milestone, ESPN is planning a multi-month programming effort honoring Robinson and his legacy.

“It is a natural opportunity I believe to not only recognize his legacy but to educate those who may not be as familiar as they should be with the impact he had on our way of life,” David Roberts, ESPN’s head of NBA & studio production, tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Beginning April 4, ESPN will debut a short video story every day through April 15, featuring interviews with athletes and other public figures discussing the legacy of Jackie Robinson and his wife, Rachel Robinson, who has continued to carry the torch through the Jackie Robinson Foundation. The “Jackie to Me” video series will include interviews with Tim Anderson, Bobby Bradford, Ruby Bridges, Chuck D, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Billie Jean King, Willie O’Ree, Robinson’s son David, among others.

The videos will debut on SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take, and will also run on other programming and on ESPN’s digital properties.

“Hopefully people will get a clearer understanding of just how impactful Jackie Robinson was, and Rachel Robinson is to this day, and that they will be inspired to learn more about what he went through, and his contributions as a result of all the sacrifices he made, enduring blatant acts of racism that he was subjected to when he broke the color barrier,” Roberts says. “I know I wouldn’t be in the position I have if it wasn’t for Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier. And that applies to any African American, in any profession, up and to including the President of the United States.”

ESPN is also planning special college baseball coverage on April 15, with five games across four networks, culminating with Stanford vs. UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

ESPN’s effort, which is an addition to the company’s “Black History Always” initiative, will culminate July 26 with the opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. The channel’s morning debate show First Take, with Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, will originate from the museum, with live reports throughout the day on SportsCenter. Rachel Robinson, as it happens, will turn 100 in July.

“She will also be a critical focal point not only in covering the legacy of her husband, but what Rachel Robinson has done to carry on his legacy is just spectacular,” Roberts says. “I just cant think of enough adjectives to say how important she is to the fabric of America.”