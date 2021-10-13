×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

ESPN Snags Monday Night NFL Wild Card Game, Manning Brothers to Provide Alternate Commentary

ABC and ESPN will air the Monday night game in January, with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting their own feed on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

ESPN is adding another NFL playoff game to its schedule.

Beginning in January 2022, The Walt Disney Co. will air a new Monday night wild card game, which will cap off the league’s wild card weekend. The 5-year deal runs through the end of the 2025 season. Jimmy Pitaro, the chairman of ESPN and sports content for Disney, announced the deal at an event hosted by CAA and Sports Business Journal Wednesday.

ABC and ESPN will both air the game, with ESPN2 and ESPN+ to air an alternate version with former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning providing commentary. The pair have been hosting their “Manningcast” for a handful of Monday Night Football games already this season.

The deal for the wild card game is separate from Disney’s overall deal with the NFL, which was signed in March and will keep Monday Night Football within the corporate family through the 2033 season. The $100 billion deal (including Disney, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Fox, and Amazon) is also meant to help grow the streaming businesses of the rightsholders.

Disney, for example, has simulcast rights for all games on ESPN+, and the streaming service will get one exclusive game per season beginning next year.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad