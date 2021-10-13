×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Says Resurfaced Email to Source Went a “Step Too Far”

"The criticism being levied is fair," the network's NFL reporter said of the email, which he sent to the GM of the Washington Football Team 10 years ago.

Adam Schefter
Adam Schefter Mark Brown/Getty Images

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter on Wednesday said that an email he sent to an executive for the Washington Football Team 10 years ago was inappropriate.

Schefter faced significant criticism on Wednesday over the email, which was reported by The Los Angeles Times. In the email, Schefter appeared to send an entire story to Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen before ESPN published it, asking for “anything that should be added, changed, tweaked.” He also referred to Allen, jokingly, as “Mr. Editor.”

The ESPN reporter sent the email during the 2011 NFL work stoppage, with the players and teams at odds over a new collective bargaining agreement.

On Wednesday, Schefter said in a statement that sending the email “was a step too far and, looking back, I shouldn’t have done it. The criticism being levied is fair.”

It is not normal journalistic practice to send a full story to a source before publication, and in the statement, Schefter acknowledged as much.

“Fair questions are being asked about my reporting approach on an NFL lockout story from 10 years ago,” he said. “Just to clarify, it’s common practice to verify facts of a story with sources before you publish in order to be as accurate as possible. In this case, I took the rare step of sending the full story in advance because of the complex nature of the collective bargaining talks.”

“It was a step too far and, looking back, I shouldn’t have done it,” he added. “The criticism being levied is fair. With that said, I want to make this perfectly clear: in no way did I, or would I, cede editorial control or hand over final say about a story to anyone, ever.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad