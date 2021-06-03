ESPN Names Burke Magnus President of Programming and Content

ESPN has promoted Burke Magnus to president of programming and original content. Magnus, who had been an executive vp at ESPN, will continue to report to chairman of ESPN and sports content Jimmy Pitaro.

In his expanded role, Magnus will oversee all programming and content for ESPN’s linear channels as well as the ESPN+ streaming service, including ESPN Films and the 30 for 30 franchise. He also oversees rights acquisition (such as The Walt Disney Co.’s blockbuster NFL deal announced earlier this year) as well as program scheduling.

Magnus, a longtime ESPN executive, is one of the corporate leaders helping transform the sports juggernaut into a streaming-first entity, driven by Disney’s larger pivot to direct-to-consumer. In doing so, it has to manage its linear channels and partners, while building out new digital businesses, and negotiating rights deals that account for both.

“Burke is a talented leader and collaborative colleague who has been instrumental in guiding ESPN through what has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging and critical periods in our history,” Pitaro said in a statement. “He is an industry-leading programming strategist who continues to take on new challenges with his signature combination of relationship building and creativity.”