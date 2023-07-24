ESPN Soccer Analyst Shaka Hislop Collapses During Live Broadcast

Shaka Hislop, a former soccer player who now serves as an analyst for ESPN, passed out during a live pre-match telecast on Sunday at the Rose Bowl.

Hislop and co-host Dan Thomas appeared on the air before a friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid. During the live segment, Hislop can be seen wobbling before losing his balance and keeling forward. Thomas calls out his name before saying, “We need some help.”

Sending thoughts and prayers to Shaka Hislop after he passed out live on the ESPN broadcast of AC Milan vs. Real Madrid. Glad to hear he's conscious now, and the medics are looking after him. #ShakaHislop



Thomas later took to Twitter to give an update: “Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him.”

Thomas then appeared on the air at halftime of the game to give another update.

“As it stands, It’s good news,” Thomas told viewers. “He’s conscious; he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. [He’s] not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him. Obviously, [it’s] far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka is conscious. And we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live — there can’t be many more things that can scare you amongst the family.”

Thomas added that they had spoken to Hislop’s wife and “things are looking OK.”

Hislop, 54, is a retired goalkeeper, playing professionally from 1992–2007. The Brit is mainly known for his time with Newcastle United, but he also was part of the Reading, Portsmouth, West Ham United and FC Dallas teams. He also played internationally for Trinidad and Tobago, including in the country’s first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006.