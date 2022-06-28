×
ESPY Awards: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Ledecky, Sunisa Lee Among Nominees

Also nominated are Allyson Felix, Candace Parker and Stephen Curry, who will host the July 20 ceremony, airing on ABC.

From left: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Ledecky and Sunisa Lee Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images; Patrick McDermott/Getty Images; Maddie Meyer/Getty Images; Elsa/Getty Images

NFL stars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the NBA’s Stephen Curry, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee are among the nominees for the 2022 ESPY Awards.

Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Curry of NBA champions Golden State Warriors will vie for best athlete in men’s sports at the July 20 ceremony, alongside Shohei Ohtani of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels and Connor McDavid of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. Rodgers also landed a nom for best NFL player.

Brady was not nominated in either of those categories; his only nom came in the best record-breaking performance, where Curry, track and field star Allyson Felix and college softball player Jocelyn Alo are also nominated.

In the women’s sports category, Ledecky and Lee are up for best athlete alongside Candace Parker of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and Paralympic athlete Oksana Masters (cross-country skiing, road cycling, biathlon). Felix, Ledecky, Lee and Masters also are up for best female Olympian, while Masters also landed a nom for best female athlete with a disability.

Curry, who is hosting the ESPY Awards, also is up for best NBA player, while his team is nominated for best team alongside Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams, among others. Parker also is nominated for best WNBA player.

Stephen Curry Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The show is set to air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on July 20 on ABC from Los Angeles. Fans can cast their votes at ESPN.com/ESPYS through July 17.

The show also will handed out special awards, including the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, which will be presented to Vitali Klitschko, former professional boxer who serves as the mayor of Kyiv; the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, which will be presented to basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale; and the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which will be presented to retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans.

A full list of 2022 ESPYs nominees follows.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
Eileen Gu, Skier
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)
Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
Julianna Peña, UFC 269
Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

BEST PLAY
Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe
Justin Tucker 66-yard NFL record field goal
Ja Morant’s POSTER
Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year

BEST TEAM
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Chicago Sky, WNBA
Atlanta Braves, MLB
Los Angeles Rams, NFL
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
Colorado Avalanche, NHL

BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Allyson Felix, Track & Field

BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN’S SPORTS
Nathan Chen, Figure Skating
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

BEST GAME
Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)
Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)
Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
Bryce Young, Alabama Football
Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men’s Soccer
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women’s Basketball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Sadio Mané, Liverpool
Kylian Mbappé, PSG

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER
Alexia Putellas, Barcelona
Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal
Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

BEST NFL PLAYER
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

BEST MLB PLAYER
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

BEST NHL PLAYER
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

BEST DRIVER
Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Max Verstappen, F1
Steve Torrence, NHRA
Álex Palou, IndyCar

BEST NBA PLAYER
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

BEST WNBA PLAYER
Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BOXER
Tyson Fury
Shakur Stevenson
Katie Taylor
Mikaela Mayer

BEST MMA FIGHTER
Alexander Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira
Kamaru Usman
Kayla Harrison

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF
Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF
Nelly Korda
Ko Jin-young
Lydia Ko
Minjee Lee

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS
Rafael Nadal
Dylan Alcott
Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS
Emma Raducanu
Ashleigh Barty
Iga Świątek
Leylah Fernandez

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS
Eli Tomac, Supercross
Alex Hall, Ski
Yuto Horigome, Skateboard
Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard
Eileen Gu, Ski
Rayssa Leal, Skateboard
Chloe Kim, Snowboard

BEST JOCKEY
Flavien Prat
Irad Ortiz
Jose Ortiz
Joel Rosario

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming
Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon
Jessica Long, Swimming
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kate Ward, Soccer

BEST BOWLER
Jason Belmonte
Anthony Simonsen
Kyle Troup
Dom Barrett

BEST MLS PLAYER
Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC
Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
Carles Gil, New England Revolution
Carlos Vela, LAFC

BEST NWSL PLAYER
Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit
Jess Fishlock, OL Reign
Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

BEST WWE MOMENT

MATCH 1
Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

MATCH 2
John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

MATCH 3
WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

MATCH 4
Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

MATCH 5
Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

MATCH 6
Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

MATCH 7
Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8
Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

