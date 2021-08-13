Ethan Hawke Is Basing His Marvel Character on David Koresh, Actor Says

Little is known about the part Ethan Hawke is playing in Moon Knight, the upcoming Marvel series on Disney+, but the actor is basing the character on notorious cult leader David Koresh.

Hawke shared the creepy news when he dropped by Late Night on Thursday. Host Seth Meyers immediately noted that Hawke’s long hair, glasses and surroundings for the virtual interview made him look like the infamous head of the Branch Davidians who died in the Waco siege of 1993.

“I’ve based my character on David Koresh!” replied an impressed Hawke. “I guess it’s working. You’re good, Seth. Or maybe I’m not out of character yet.”

Meyers joked that he was a “huge fan” of Koresh, to which a laughing Hawke responded, “I don’t think we want to be on the record saying that. I will say that he is the basis of great character inspiration, however.”

On the not-so-creepy side of the project, Hawke said his casting in Moon Knight was simple and random. “I heard about it from [series star] Oscar Isaac, who lives three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” Hawke explained. “I was at a coffee shop and he came up to me and was like, ‘I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So it happened the right way.”

The series is currently filming in Budapest. Moon Knight is slated to be released in 2022. The Disney+ series will consist of six episodes.

Watch the Hawke interview segment below.