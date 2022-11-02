‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi to Lead WWII Miniseries for Sony’s Curio Pictures

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is headed home for his next TV project.

The Australian actor has signed on to star in The Narrow Road to the Deep North, a limited series set during World War II that will film in his native country. The drama from Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures is based on Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel.

Elordi will play Dorrigo Evans, an Australian army surgeon whose brief love affair with Amy, his uncle’s young wife, sustains and haunts him through his darkest days as the reluctant leader of men held prisoner in a Thai-Burmese camp during World War II. The series from writer Shaun Grant and director Justin Kurzel (True History of the Kelly Gang) is described as “an intimate character study, a depiction of both sides of war, an investigation into a marriage and a portrait of an unforgettable love affair.”

“It is thrilling to have Jacob Elordi join us on this project,” said Jo Porter, managing director of Curio Pictures. “The character of Dorrigo Evans requires a multi-layered actor who can bring strength, sensitivity and charisma to the role — qualities Jacob has in spades. Together with the creative powerhouses of Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant, there couldn’t be a more exciting team to bring this important novel to life.”

Added Kurzel, “It is great for Shaun and I to be collaborating with a talented actor like Jacob. The Narrow Road to the Deep North needs a powerful leading presence, and it feels like this young actor and this extraordinary book have met each other at the right time.”

Curio Pictures, which launched in February, is based in Australia and focuses on TV and film projects for premium platforms both in Australia and internationally. Porter and creative director Rachel Gardner will executive produce The Narrow Road to the Deep North with Kurzel, Grant and Flanagan.

In addition to HBO’s Euphoria, Elordi’s credits include Hulu’s Deep Water, writer-director Emerald Fennell’s forthcoming Saltburn and Netflix’s Kissing Booth movies. He’s also set to play Elvis Presley in Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s biopic of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s wife, Priscilla Presley. Elordi is repped by Gersh, Nicky Gluyas Management, Viewpoint and Goodman Genow.