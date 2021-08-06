‘Euphoria’ Enlists Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Details about Euphoria’s second season are starting to come into focus.

The HBO favorite has enlisted Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. have been cast in the upcoming sophomore season of the series from showrunner Sam Levinson.

Details on their respective characters and the size of their roles are being kept under wraps as production remains under way on season two. Kelly is rumored to be playing a jaded, drugged-out suburban housewife. Flenory, the son of Black Mafia Founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, is rumored to be playing a love interest for Maddy (Alexa Demie). Details on Fink’s part were not immediately available.

Finke is a singer-songwriter whose film and TV credits include musical performances in the likes of Peter Rabbit 2 and Magnum P.I. Euphoria will be his acting debut. Kelly is best known for her role in NBC’s Friday Night Lights and counts Titans and The Butler among her credits. Flenory was recently cast to play his father — drug kingpin and BMF record label founder Big Meech — in Starz’s 50 Cent-produced drama BMF. Sources say Levinson heard how 50 Cent helped usher Flenory through acting classes and how he won the role in BMF after going through the audition process and cast him in Euphoria.

Season two of the high school-set series that explores love, identity, sex, drugs and friendships was stalled by the pandemic. The series was poised to begin production on season two when production across the film and TV industry was stopped in March 2020. It resumed earlier this year.

Emmy winner Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo.

