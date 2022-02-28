‘Euphoria’ Hits Series High Ratings for Season 2 Finale

HBO’s Euphoria closed its second season with a record first-night audience — and is racking up audiences for the premium cabler not seen since Game of Thrones ended in 2019.

Sunday’s season two finale delivered 6.6 million viewers across all platforms, per HBO. That’s more than five times the audience for the season one closer back in August 2019 and the best night one tune-in Euphoria has ever drawn.

From the season premiere on Jan. 9 through Sunday, Euphoria has averaged 16.3 million viewers. That’s more than double its season one average and more than any other HBO series — aside from Game of Thrones — since 2004, when Nielsen changed the way it measured the premium cabler’s audience. (When The Sopranos was its peak in the early 2000s, it averaged better than 10 million first-night viewers per episode; HBO of course had no streaming options back then.) The season two premiere, per HBO, has now climbed past 19 million viewers across all platforms.

Virtually all of Euphoria’s viewers have watch the show via HBO Max or other digital platforms. Nielsen’s on-air ratings have the show averaging only 300,000 viewers for the seven episodes prior to the finale — meaning only about 2 percent of its audience sat down at 9 p.m. Sunday nights to watch on the linear HBO channel.

HBO has already renewed Euphoria for a third season, with a date to be determined.