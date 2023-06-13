Banff: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Among Winners at Rockie Awards

Euphoria and Welcome to Wrexham were among the winners at the 2023 Rockie Awards.

The Zendaya-led Euphoria was named best drama in the international program Monday night at the Banff World Media Festival. Welcome to Wrexham, which follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they buy and learn to manage a Welsh football club, earned a Rockie trophy for best docuseries. And the Banff jury named The Patient as its best limited TV series.

The Rockie Awards, which traditionally turns into a shoot-out between American and British TV producers, saw the U.K. game show Taskmaster, which assigns simple comedic and bizarre tasks to regular contestants, named best comedy and variety program. The best comedy prize for an English language show went to the U.K. mockumentary Cunk on Earth.

Elsewhere, the best competition TV series prize went to The Traitors, another UK entrant from Studio Lambert. The overall Banff Rockies competition featured 141 nominations from 29 countries, including the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy and Norway.

The best reality TV series prize went to Troop One, from Norway’s TV 2. And the best lifestyle prize was picked up by The Big Sex Talk, a Canadian series for CBC Gem.

In other prize-giving, the best animation prize was earned by the U.K. kids series The Smeds and The Smoos, while the best preschool animation series went to Kiri and Lou, from New Zealand. And the best live-action kids series was the perennial U.S. winner Sesame Street, from Sesame Workshop.

The full list of Rockie Awards International Program Competition Winners is available here.