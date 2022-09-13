Emmys: Zendaya Becomes Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner for ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya made history again at the 2022 Emmys as she became the youngest person ever to win in the leading acting categories twice. She did it for her work on HBO’s Euphoria.

“This means so much. Thank you so much,” Zendaya said on stage. “To all the incredible actors in this category, I’m so honored to be beside you. Thank you to the incredible, incredible cast. Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much.”

After thanking the TV Academy, her friends and family, she continued, “Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments when I didn’t believe in myself. And then lastly, I just want to say, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it helped heal people. And I just want to say thank you to everyone who have shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know what I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me and I carry them with her. So, thank you so much.”

The Euphoria actress and EP made history in 2020 as the youngest woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series. She beat out fellow nominees Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh of Killing Eve, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Crown star Olivia Colman and The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston for her portrayal of Rue, a teen with a substance abuse disorder in HBO’s hit Euphoria.

With her nomination this year, she also became the youngest person of color to be nominated twice in the best actress in a drama series category. She is also nominated in the best drama series category, with the series honor coming for her role as an executive producer on the show’s second season (as she did not serve as an exec producer on its first).

Other nominees in the lead actress in a comedy category this year were Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and were hosted by Kenan Thompson.