Eva Amurri Joins Susan Sarandon in Fox’s ‘Monarch’

Eva Amurri is joining the cast of Fox’s midseason drama Monarch, where she’ll be part of a cast that also includes her mother, Susan Sarandon.

In fact, Amurri — in her first acting role in several years — will be playing the younger version of Sarandon’s character, country music star Dottie Cantrell Roman. Amurri will recur in the series, which premieres Jan. 30.

Amurri stepped away from acting in 2015 to focus on her lifestyle brand, Happily Eva After. Her last role was in the 2016 feature Mothers and Daughters (which also featured Sarandon). Amurri’s TV credits include NBC’s Undateable, Showtime’s Californication and Fox’s The Mindy Project.

Monarch also stars Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto and centers on a country music dynasty headed by Dottie (Sarandon) and Albie Roman (Adkins). Friel and Ditto play the couple’s daughters. The family is committed to keeping their position — even though their brand, which is synonymous with authenticity, is built on a lie.

The younger Dottie, played by Amurri, lights up every room she’s in but is ruthlessly ambitious as she is talented.

Melissa London Hilfers created Monarch and executive produces with showrunner Michael Rauch, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and top music manager Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the series premiere, which is slated for Jan. 30. Adam Anders is executive music producer of the series, which will feature both original songs and covers.

Amurri is repped by Canopy Media Partners.