Eva Longoria to Lead CNN+ Series ‘Searching for Mexico’

Eva Longoria is coming to CNN, or at least its forthcoming streaming service, CNN+.

The actress and producer will host a new travel series for CNN+ called Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The series, which is a pseudo-spinoff of the CNN show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, will debut with 6 episodes in 2022, and will be produced by Raw, the same studio behind Searching for Italy. Tucci will also be an executive producer on the new series.

As with Tucci’s CNN program, Searching for Mexico will see Longoria traveling across Mexico and exploring the country’s food, people, and culture.

The series is a significant pickup for CNN, as it will be the first original series announced exclusively for the CNN+ streaming service (it is also expected to have other CNN originals, like Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, and Searching for Italy); and it is also a potential franchise-maker for the Searching for… brand.

Tucci’s show won its timeslot most weeks, and was quickly renewed after its debut earlier this year. Season 2 of Searching for Italy is set to debut on CNN in the spring.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico,” said Longoria in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

“Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and cuisine are a natural follow up to Stanley’s trip through Italy,” said Amy Entelis, executive vp for talent & content development at CNN Worldwide. “We are thrilled she will take her journey on CNN+.”

Searching for Italy was the first CNN program in the travel/food genre since Bourdain’s death in 2018. “There was never a question in our minds about whether we would return [to the genre], it was going to be, what is the right show, who is the right person, what is the right time in terms of launching something new,” Entelis said at the time.

“The show that we are doing is distinctly different than his: I am not nearly as adventurous as Tony was, not nearly. Or as brave,” Tucci said ahead of show’s premiere. “But what he did is open the doors to all of us who were interested in food, and travel, to explore in our own ways.”

Longoria is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.