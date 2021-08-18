Josh Thomas Comedy ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Canceled at Freeform

After two seasons and 20 episodes, fans of Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will have to say goodbye to the show.

Creator, star, and executive producer Josh Thomas took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that the heartwarming comedy has been canceled. Thomas wrote, “We’ve decided Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be its last.”

The second season’s final episode aired on June 3.

Thomas thanked his fellow cast members and everyone who worked on the show. “We made the second season at the peak of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each other safe and happy and sometimes dancing,” he wrote. “If any of these people ask you for a job, I highly recommend you say yes.”

Freeform confirmed the cancelation to The Hollywood Reporter and declined further comment.

New Freeform president Tara Duncan spoke with THR in June about the show’s possible renewal. In response to a question about the future of Good Trouble and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Duncan said at the time, “We are currently in conversations with producers from both shows about the creative. As long as there is more story to tell, we’ll keep them going.”

Thomas wrote in his message that Freeform “has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive.” He went on to say, “I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show.”

The Australian comedian added that the network is “obsessed” with him and that he is looking forward to working with Freeform in the future.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay premiered on Freeform in 2020. The show followed Thomas’s character Nicholas as he navigated becoming the guardian of his two teenage half-sisters. The series also starred Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison, and Maeve Press.