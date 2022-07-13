Phoebe Robinson, Jonathan Groff Extend ABC Signature Overall Deals

Phoebe Robinson is staying at Disney.

The creator and star of Everything’s Trash, which premieres Wednesday night on Freeform, has extended her overall deal with ABC Signature. Separately, Jonathan Groff — who’s serving as showrunner for Everything’s Trash — has also re-upped with the studio. Both signed multi-year extensions.

“I’m so happy to continue my relaysh with ABC Signature, three years and counting, which is longer than some marriages. Hey-o!” Robinson said in a statement. “In all seriousness, having their support in launching my new show, Everything’s Trash, has meant the world to me, and I cannot wait to birth other TV babies with the studio as my doula. Lol. What?”

Said ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis, “It’s been a fantastic partnership with Phoebe and we are thrilled to extend it. We can’t wait for everyone to see her brilliance in full force in her new series, Everything’s Trash, on Freeform.”

The series, which Freeform picked up in September 2021, is based on Robinson’s book Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay. She stars as a podcaster with a messy personal life who’s forced to grow up when her brother (Jordan Carlos) begins a run for political office. Toccara Cash, Nneka Okafor, Moses Storm and Brandon Jay McLaren also star.

As for Groff, he has a long-standing relationship with ABC Signature, having worked on Black-ish throughout its eight-season run and Happy Endings before that. In addition to Everything’s Trash, Groff is also an executive producer of the studio’s upcoming Hulu comedy This Fool.

“Jon Groff has been a superstar on the studio team for more than a decade,” said Davis. “He is the definition of a ‘go-to guy,’ and his work on eight seasons of Black-ish as well as Everything’s Trash has been nothing short of stellar.”

Robinson and Groff executive produce Everything’s Trash, with the Jose Acevedo-led Tiny Reparations and director Chioke Nassor as co-exec producers.

Robinson is repped by UTA, Sechel and Granderson Des Rochers. Groff is with UTA, Yorn Levine and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.