‘Evil’ Set to Move to Paramount+ From CBS

Another CBS show looks to be on the move to Paramount+.

Evil, which has been in limbo for all of the 2020-21 season after being renewed for a second run, will likely migrate to the ViacomCBS streaming platform. It will join two other CBS dramas, SEAL Team and Clarice, that are expected to make a move to Paramount+ in 2021-22.

CBS and Paramount+ declined comment.

Created by Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), Evil follows a forensic psychologist (Katja Herbers), a priest in training (Mike Colter) and a carpenter (Aasif Mandvi) who investigate unexplained mysteries for the Catholic church and explore the line between science and religion. CBS Studios, where the Kings have an overall deal, produces the series. Michael Emerson and Christine Lahti also star.

The series launched to solid ratings in fall 2019 and earned a second season renewal a month after it premiered. By design, the show ran for 13 episodes in its initial run; it had initially been slated to begin its second season on CBS in the spring, but it’s not currently in the network’s late spring and summer lineup. (The show’s first season debuted on Netflix in fall 2020.)

ViacomCBS holds its upfront on Wednesday, when the moves are expected to be formally announced.

Robert and Michelle King executive produce Evil with Liz Glotzer and Rockne S. O’Bannon.