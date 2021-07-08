‘Evil’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Expect Evil to get a bit more, uh, evil.

The former CBS drama, which recently moved to streamer Paramount+, has earned a speedy third season pickup at the ViacomCBS-backed platform. The news comes mere weeks after the delayed second season launched on Paramount+ after more than a year and a half off the air.

In making the announcement, Paramount+ noted that Evil has already been one of the streamer’s top acquisition drivers with viewership growing week-over-week compared with the drama’s freshman run. Season one hit Paramount+ after it wrapped its run on CBS, while the sophomore cycle launched as an original.

Starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson and Christine Lahti, season two was written for CBS, meaning a the newly ordered third season will be written specifically to air on a streaming platform, giving creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King a bit more creative freedom to play with.

The psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil and the line between science and religion hails from CBS Studios, where the Kings recently renewed their longtime overall deal with a new five-year pact. The married duo will remain showrunners for season three of Evil, which joins The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight on Paramount+.

The first three episodes of Evil season two are now available on Paramount+; new episodes bow weekly on the former CBS All Access.

Evil is part of a scripted roster at Paramount+ that also includes the Star Trek franchise, Showtime transfer Halo, reboots of Frasier, The Game, iCarly, Criminal Minds and Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel and Jeremy Renner entry Mayor of Kingstown, among others. The platform also recently ordered an untitled Kiefer Sutherland drama and is a home for kids-focused Nickelodeon originals including SpongeBob spinoff, among others.